GreenBiz Recognizes Campbell’s Andrea Chu as “30 Under 30” Sustainability Leader

In her role as sustainable agriculture analyst at Campbell, Chu, 26, is focused on raising standards for suppliers, setting sustainable sourcing goals and tackling specific ingredients. She developed Campbell's first enterprise-wide sustainable agriculture strategy, which provides greater transparency to consumers about how their food is grown.

“I have high aspirations for what we can achieve as a company," said Chu. "At Campbell, I’m working to support farmers and on-farm conservation and reconnect consumers to how their food is grown, showing that agriculture can be a force for good."

The 30 individuals being honored come from eight countries on four continents. They work for multinational corporations, innovative startups, social enterprises, nonprofit organizations, government agencies and academia.

“These young men and women represent the future of sustainability inside companies and institutions,” said GreenBiz Group chairman and executive editor Joel Makower. “In that regard, I couldn’t be more optimistic about the future of the sustainability profession, and the benefits that will inure to these individuals' organizations and to society overall."

“Andrea is a role model for the future of the sustainability profession and our culture at Campbell,” said Dave Stangis, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility and Chief Sustainability Officer, Campbell Soup. “Since joining Campbell’s, she has partnered with stakeholders throughout the company to bring about positive change.”

Chu joined Campbell’s in 2017 from the Environmental Defense Fund where she worked to tackle environmental issues in the agricultural commodity supply chain. A New Jersey native, she developed a passion for nature while exploring National Parks with her family. Her focus fixed on agriculture while working on farms during her college summers. Through her role on the Campbell sustainable agriculture team, Chu is directly influencing change in the food system.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, “Real food that matters for life’s moments.” We make a range of high-quality soups and simple meals, beverages, snacks and packaged fresh foods. For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and readily available foods and beverages that connect them to each other, to warm memories and to what’s important today. Led by our iconic Campbell’s brand, our portfolio includes Pepperidge Farm, Bolthouse Farms, Arnott’s, V8, Swanson, Pace, Prego, Plum, Royal Dansk, Kjeldsens, Garden Fresh Gourmet, Pacific Foods,Snyder's of Hanover, Lance, Kettle Brand, KETTLE Chips, Cape Cod, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret, Emerald, Late July and other brand names. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet’s natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.

About GreenBiz Group

GreenBiz Group is the leading media and events company at the intersection of business, sustainability and innovation. We view climate change and other global environmental challenges as existential threats to business and society, as well as significant opportunities. We help our audiences — large and small companies, utilities, government agencies and others — navigate the emerging technologies, business practices, policies and societal expectations they need to know to succeed. We achieve this through media, events, research and a membership network of corporate sustainability professionals. www.greenbiz.com

About World Business Council for Sustainable Development

WBCSD is a global, CEO-led organization of over 200 leading businesses working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world. We help make our member companies more successful and sustainable by focusing on the maximum positive impact for shareholders, the environment and societies. Our member companies come from all business sectors and all major economies, representing a combined revenue of more than US$8.5 trillion and with 19 million employees. Our Global Network of almost 70 national business councils gives our members unparalleled reach across the globe. WBCSD is uniquely positioned to work with member companies along and across value chains to deliver high-impact business solutions to the most challenging sustainability issues. www.wbcsd.org

