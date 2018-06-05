New Generation of Hyatt Place Hotels Elevates Guest Experience and Increases Value for Owners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Hyatt Place, Hyatt’s upscale select service brand designed for business travelers, today unveiled a new generation of hotels focused on three key areas: thoughtful design, driving value for World of Hyatt members and enhanced well-being experiences. Today’s announcement signals a move that responds to guests’ and owners’ evolving needs, while building on the success of the Hyatt Place brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006269/en/

True to the brand’s commitment to research and constant innovation, the new Hyatt Place guestroom will evolve in a new, thoughtful way. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The new generation of Hyatt Place hotels is intended to further strengthen the overall Hyatt Place portfolio and expand our opportunities to work with world-class developers and operators, while also providing flexibility and support to our existing owners,” said Jim Chu, global head of development and owner relations, Hyatt. “We are keeping the brand relevant and fresh by focusing on giving our guests more customization and control during their travels, developing deeper relationships with our World of Hyatt members and personalized well-being experiences for our guests. By evolving and elevating the brand’s offerings, we believe that we will create a best-in-class experience that will truly redefine the select service category, just as we did 12 years ago when we launched the Hyatt Place brand.”

True to its heritage as a consumer-driven brand committed to research and innovation, direct owner and guest input led us to reimagine the Hyatt Place product in order to create a differentiated and optimized guest experience that will redefine the select service segment in the following ways:

Design

The Hyatt Place brand is evolving and elevating the in-hotel experience by emphasizing guest customization, control and connection:

Guestroom Evolution: Guests have come to know and rely on the seamlessness and efficiency of Hyatt Place guestrooms. True to the brand’s commitment to research and constant innovation, the new Hyatt Place guestroom will evolve in a new, thoughtful way: Purposeful furniture designed to keep guests organized and productiveElements to promote well-being, including a premium mattress, blackout shades and warm-colored lighting to enhance sleep qualityDistinct zones to sleep, work and relax, including the brand’s signature Cozy Corner. Bathroom Transformation: The Hyatt Place brand is responding to guests’ needs by redesigning the Hyatt Place bathroom to include a more generous vanity counter space for personal items, multidirectional lighting at the vanity to reduce shadows, more optimal distance between mirror and vanity for shaving or makeup application, and a walk in shower with footrest and larger shower amenity tray. Energized Lobby Experience : The Hyatt Place brand is reimagining the lobby experience to become an energizing intersection for guests looking to get out of their rooms; whether that means connecting, collaborating, socializing, or simply grabbing a coffee or drink on their own. Elevated Culinary Experience: The Hyatt Place brand is introducing a new dining experience with elevated culinary offerings that will exceed guests’ expectations by delivering a more compelling breakfast offering, a redesigned coffee bar and coffee program and an evening lounge with a cocktail and dinner menu focused on classic recipes or offerings with contemporary, regional ingredients.

World of Hyatt

The Hyatt Place brand is deepening guest relationships by strengthening the value proposition for its World of Hyatt community.

Seamless, Early Check-In: World of Hyatt Explorist and Globalist members will be able to travel on their schedule with the option to check in when they want and how they want. Mobile Entry: The new generation of Hyatt Place hotels will be mobile entry capable giving World of Hyatt members even more check in and check out flexibility. Exclusive Well-being Benefits: Hyatt Place hotels are currently testing a number of app-based well-being collaborations that will roll out through 2018 and into 2019. Reimagined Breakfast: World of Hyatt members will be able to enjoy the newly reimagined breakfast for free at Hyatt Place hotels.

Well-being

Well-being continues to be a powerful and growing movement, and it’s increasingly important to Hyatt Place guests who prioritize their well-being and who want to self-direct what well-being and fitness mean to them. Hyatt’s relationship with exhale ® will inform unique well-being experiences and offerings at Hyatt Place hotels to help guests stay well while on the road:

Exhale Video Content: Exhale video content offering branded fitness and mindfulness programs to inspire well-being in the rooms and on the road will be available in various durations and will be integrated into Hyatt’s mobile app. Exhale Privileges and Rates: Exhale will extend preferred privileges and rates to Hyatt Place guests in exhale markets. Enhanced Fitness Facilities: Leveraging the expertise of exhale, the new generation of Hyatt Place hotels will re-write their fitness and well-being environments to address the shifting demand for best-in-class fitness, relaxation and social connection. App-Based Well-Being Collaborations: Hyatt Place hotels will introduce a number of collaborations with well-being and fitness apps, including a bike sharing platform.

The new generation of Hyatt Place hotels is designed to drive the brand’s strategic plans to grow around the world. The Hyatt Place brand has grown by 75 percent over the last five years, and with more than 305 hotels open in more than 200 cities around the world, the brand continues to build a network that supports both corporate customers and transient guests.

For more information, please visit www.hyattplace.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Place

Hyatt Place, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, combines style, innovation and 24/7 convenience to create a seamless stay with modern comforts. There are more than 305 Hyatt Place locations in Australia, Armenia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Honduras, India, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Thailand, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattPlace and #WhySettle.

About exhale

Exhale, a leading wellbeing brand, revolutionized the spa + fitness industry in 2003 with a unique business model that addresses both mind and body through spa + fitness. Dedicated to transformation, mindfulness and healing, exhale has 25 locations in the U.S. + Caribbean offering dozens of proprietary boutique fitness class programs and award-winning healing + spa therapies. For more information, please visit www.exhalespa.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva ™ , Hyatt Zilara ™ , Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the rate and pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006269/en/

CONTACT: Hyatt

Siân Rylander

+1 312 780 5797

sian.rylander@hyatt.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL LODGING ARCHITECTURE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 05:00 PM/DISC: 06/04/2018 05:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006269/en