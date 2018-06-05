Netherlands score late to draw with Italy 1-1 in Turin

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Netherlands scored late to hold 10-man Italy to 1-1 in a friendly in Turin on Monday.

Nathan Ake headed in two minutes from time to cancel out Simone Zaza's opener.

Italy played the final 21 minutes a man down after defender Domenico Criscito was harshly sent off for a poor last-man tackle.

Both teams, which used to be powerhouses of football, failed to qualify for the World Cup and it was not hard to see why.

Although Italy created the better of the chances it floundered in front of goal, while the Netherlands struggled to muster a shot on target until late in the match.

It was Roberto Mancini's third match in charge of Italy after a victory against Saudi Arabia last week and a defeat to France.