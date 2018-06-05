Florida Hospital and GE Healthcare Partners to Build ‘Command Center’ to Guide Clinical Operations

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Florida Hospital and GE Healthcare Partners are working together to design and build a command center that will transform clinical operations at Florida Hospital locations across Central Florida. The high-tech center, the first of its kind in the region, will use predictive analytics to help hospital staff working to deliver quality, safe, and optimized clinical operations.

The command center will function like NASA’s mission control, but focused on constantly orchestrating patient care at nine Florida Hospital campuses in Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties. Together, these hospitals handle more than 2,000,000 patient visits per year, making Florida Hospital one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health systems.

The command center’s Wall of Analytics leverages existing IT systems. The platform takes data from multiple systems and applies artificial intelligence algorithms to spot the “needle in the haystack” so staff can act to prioritize patient-care activities and discharges, make short-term staffing decisions, and mitigate potential bottlenecks before they occur.

Command-center technology has also been shown to reduce wait times, expediting needed patient care. And by using near real-time data, providers can streamline their processes in time-sensitive clinical situations.

Florida Hospital joins a growing ecosystem of such centers which includes The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and Humber River Hospital in Toronto. Florida Hospital’s Command Center (FHCC) will achieve the distinction of being the largest health-care command center (square footage) supporting the largest number of beds and hospital campuses. Analytic “tiles” in the FHCC will leverage learning from the other centers and break new ground in using artificial intelligence to constantly help caregivers.

“Florida Hospital prides itself on utilizing innovative technology to provide the best possible care for our patients. Our goal is to improve the patient experience, enabling caregivers to spend more time with their patients while making care decisions more easily and quickly,” said Daryl Tol, president & CEO of Florida Hospital and Adventist Health System’s Central Florida Division. “We are excited to partner with GE Healthcare Partners to bring this innovative concept to our care network.”

“Command Center staff using advanced analytics in a purpose-built space will help caregivers help patients, all the time. The combination of human and artificial intelligence is what’s so powerful,” added Jeff Terry, CEO of Command Centers for GE Healthcare. “Florida Hospital is so advanced in many ways. We’re honored for them to join GE’s command center community.”

The command center will be built in a centralized location to serve Florida Hospital operations across the region. It is expected to open in 2019.

About Florida Hospital

Opened in 1908, Florida Hospital is a faith-based institution focused on providing whole person care. It is one of the largest not-for-profit hospitals in the country, caring for more than two million patient visits per year – more than any other hospital in the country, according to the American Hospital Association. Florida Hospital stretches across the state with 26 hospitals, more than 4,600 patient beds, and more than 32,000 employees. It includes the Walt Disney Pavilion at Florida Hospital for Children, as well as dozens of outpatient facilities and Centra Care urgent care locations throughout Central Florida.

Florida Hospital provides a wide range of health services, including many nationally and internationally recognized programs in cardiology, cancer, women’s medicine, neurosciences, diabetes, orthopedics, pediatrics, transplant and advanced surgical programs. Florida Hospital is a designated statutory teaching hospital and also trains physicians from all around the world on the newest technologies.

About GE Healthcare Partners

As the management consulting arm of GE Healthcare, Partners is a diverse team of consultants with a passion to help leading organizations manage the interdependencies between cost, quality and access. As an activation partner for clients, Partners collaborates to design strategy, formulate improvements and achieve measurable results and outcomes – implemented to change the way care is delivered. Working side by side with clients, Partners brings together advisory services, advanced analytics, and a world-renowned approach to individual and group change acceleration. By thoroughly transferring critical tools and methods, Partners enables clients to preserve and advance improvements in the long-term.

