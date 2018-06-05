Morocco impresses in World Cup tuneup, beats Slovakia 2-1

GENEVA (AP) — Morocco impressed again in its World Cup preparation, beating Slovakia 2-1 in a warmup game on Monday.

After trailing to Slovakia's only shot on target, Morocco got goals midway through the second half from Ayoud Al Kaabi and Younes Belhanda.

Al Kaabi stooped in the goalmouth to guide a 63rd-minute header into the net after a corner was deflected to the far post. The corner was earned from goalkeeper Michael Sulla's excellent save to push away a header by little midfielder Mbark Boussoufa.

The winning goal in the 74th was a low bouncing shot struck by Younes Belhanda from the edge of the penalty area.

Slovakia led in the 57th when midfielder Jan Gregus scored with a low shot.

Morocco returned to Stade de Geneve from its Swiss Alps training camp four days after drawing with Ukraine 0-0 and showcasing its neat passing style.

Morocco struck a post early against Slovakia when winger Hakim Ziyech fired a left-foot shot from distance.

Coach Herve Renard's team opens its World Cup Group B campaign against Iran on June 15, then plays Portugal and Spain.