American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/05 04:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 17 .691
Boston 41 19 .683
Tampa Bay 28 30 .483 11½
Toronto 26 33 .441 14
Baltimore 17 41 .293 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 30 28 .517
Detroit 28 32 .467 3
Minnesota 25 30 .455
Kansas City 21 38 .356
Chicago 18 38 .321 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 37 22 .627
Houston 37 24 .607 1
Los Angeles 32 28 .533
Oakland 31 29 .517
Texas 25 37 .403 13½

___

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Toronto 8, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5

Oakland 5, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 9, Houston 3

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 4, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-4) at Minnesota (Romero 2-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 9-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Toronto (Estrada 2-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lewicki 0-0) at Boston (Wright 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 5-6) at Texas (Moore 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-6) at Minnesota (Littell 0-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Paxton 4-1) at Houston (Keuchel 3-7), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-4), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.