Cornerstone Raises the Bar on Candidate and Recruiter Experience

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software, today announced several enhancements to the Cornerstone Recruiting Suite to help organizations create a more positive candidate experience, as well as attract the right talent to successfully fill positions. Enhancements include new “one-minute” mobile application capabilities for job candidates, as well as an efficient, streamlined candidate management experience for talent acquisition professionals.

The Cornerstone Recruiting Suite now features a streamlined, mobile-responsive Career Site where job seekers can apply for positions on-the-go.

In today’s candidate-driven job market, many organizations are challenged with finding the volume and quality of candidates required to fill open positions, particularly in highly competitive labor markets. According to Glassdoor, 76 percent of recruiters struggle to find qualified candidates. This trend will only continue as the rapid pace of technological advancements force organizations to recruit for augmented skills and completely new proficiencies.

To combat this challenge, organizations must start making changes to their recruiting practices to ensure a competitive candidate experience and to ensure they attract the largest number of candidates as possible with the right skills, competencies and potential, as well as streamline the candidate management process.

One-Minute Candidate Application

Improving the candidate experience with a streamlined application process is a critical component for attracting the best talent. Research shows that 60 percent of applicants won’t finish applications that take too long to complete. 1 And with the majority of job searches now originating from mobile devices, creating a short, intuitive mobile application process is a critical need for many organizations. 2

The updated Cornerstone Recruiting Suite now includes redesigned Career Sites where organizations can simply and easily configure unlimited Career Sites to showcase their employment brand and drive conversion of job seekers to their open positions. The redesigned application experience is streamlined, mobile-responsive and highly configurable to allow organizations to create one-minute applications or utilize various screening tools to automate the downstream processes.

For example, a leading provider of industrial specialty services, was able to reduce the length of its job applications from six pages to one and has increased its mobile career site traffic by nearly 10 percent. On average, Cornerstone early-adopter clients are already experiencing 40 percent candidate conversion rate, beating the industry average of less than 30 percent. 3

Consolidated Candidate Management

Recruiters today are often inundated with a wide-range of candidate applications. The average time it takes to sift through those candidates, identify top talent, conduct the interview process and fill a position is estimated to be more than 230 hours. 4 This leaves little time to properly vet all candidates, let alone manage multiple requisitions at once.

Recognizing the urgency in making the recruiter experience as efficient as possible, Cornerstone released new one-stop-shop functionality within the Cornerstone Recruiting Suite that enables recruiters to quickly assess candidates and move them through the hiring process. These features will enable recruiters to reduce time-to-fill for open positions and take action on candidates from any device while they’re on-the-go.

Comments on the News

“As we transition into a skills-based economy, organizations will be required to make significant changes to how they attract and hire the right talent,” said Adam Miller, founder and CEO, Cornerstone OnDemand. “We are committed to helping organizations make the process simple and intuitive for candidates, while also ensuring they are properly evaluating and selecting the right candidates with the best potential for growth.”

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software. The company’s solutions help organizations to realize the potential of the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to the growth of employees and organizations.

Based in Santa Monica, California, the company’s solutions are used by more than 3,250 clients worldwide, spanning 36 million users across 192 countries and 43 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog. www.cornerstoneondemand.com

