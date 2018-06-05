BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2410
|Down
|95
|Jul
|2450
|2457
|2326
|2351
|Down 107
|Sep
|2444
|Down
|92
|Sep
|2500
|2504
|2387
|2410
|Down
|95
|Dec
|2529
|2536
|2420
|2444
|Down
|92
|Mar
|2536
|2536
|2430
|2451
|Down
|88
|May
|2525
|2525
|2426
|2445
|Down
|82
|Jul
|2514
|2514
|2433
|2442
|Down
|84
|Sep
|2496
|2501
|2445
|2445
|Down
|87
|Dec
|2502
|2502
|2448
|2448
|Down
|90
|Mar
|2453
|Down
|90
|May
|2457
|Down
|90