BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/05 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2410 Down 95
Jul 2450 2457 2326 2351 Down 107
Sep 2444 Down 92
Sep 2500 2504 2387 2410 Down 95
Dec 2529 2536 2420 2444 Down 92
Mar 2536 2536 2430 2451 Down 88
May 2525 2525 2426 2445 Down 82
Jul 2514 2514 2433 2442 Down 84
Sep 2496 2501 2445 2445 Down 87
Dec 2502 2502 2448 2448 Down 90
Mar 2453 Down 90
May 2457 Down 90