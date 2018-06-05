Trump urged to raise human rights, regional issues with Kim

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is setting his sights on a nuclear deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, leaving allies and advocates worried that he may give short shrift to human rights abuses and regional security concerns.

The singular focus on nuclear weapons may mean Trump looks past a range of troublesome actions by the regime as he promises Kim "protection" in exchange for giving up a nuclear program that could pose a direct threat to the U.S. mainland.

Critics are invoking the Iran nuclear deal that Trump recently exited as a cautionary tale. Republicans and some Democrats objected to the 2015 agreement for not doing more to halt Iran's ballistic missile program and support for Hezbollah and other extremist groups.