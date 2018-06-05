New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|123.75
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|122.55
|123.15
|120.90
|121.50
|Down 1.25
|Sep
|127.25
|Down 1.20
|Sep
|124.75
|125.35
|123.20
|123.75
|Down 1.20
|Dec
|128.05
|128.85
|126.70
|127.25
|Down 1.20
|Mar
|131.75
|132.30
|130.15
|130.75
|Down 1.15
|May
|133.70
|134.50
|132.50
|133.00
|Down 1.15
|Jul
|135.95
|136.50
|134.65
|135.05
|Down 1.10
|Sep
|137.80
|138.35
|136.45
|136.85
|Down 1.10
|Dec
|140.35
|140.35
|139.00
|139.40
|Down 1.05
|Mar
|142.95
|142.95
|141.50
|141.95
|Down 1.05
|May
|143.85
|143.85
|143.05
|143.55
|Down 1.05
|Jul
|145.40
|145.40
|144.60
|145.10
|Down 1.05
|Sep
|146.90
|146.90
|146.10
|146.65
|Down 1.00
|Dec
|149.05
|149.05
|148.25
|148.85
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|151.15
|Down
|.95
|May
|152.25
|Down
|.90