  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/05 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 123.75 Down 1.20
Jul 122.55 123.15 120.90 121.50 Down 1.25
Sep 127.25 Down 1.20
Sep 124.75 125.35 123.20 123.75 Down 1.20
Dec 128.05 128.85 126.70 127.25 Down 1.20
Mar 131.75 132.30 130.15 130.75 Down 1.15
May 133.70 134.50 132.50 133.00 Down 1.15
Jul 135.95 136.50 134.65 135.05 Down 1.10
Sep 137.80 138.35 136.45 136.85 Down 1.10
Dec 140.35 140.35 139.00 139.40 Down 1.05
Mar 142.95 142.95 141.50 141.95 Down 1.05
May 143.85 143.85 143.05 143.55 Down 1.05
Jul 145.40 145.40 144.60 145.10 Down 1.05
Sep 146.90 146.90 146.10 146.65 Down 1.00
Dec 149.05 149.05 148.25 148.85 Down .95
Mar 151.15 Down .95
May 152.25 Down .90