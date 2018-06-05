Viacom Announces Leadership Transition at Nickelodeon Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) today announced that Cyma Zarghami is stepping down as President of Nickelodeon Group after more than thirty years with the network. While Viacom conducts a comprehensive search for a successor to lead Nickelodeon, Sarah Levy, Chief Operating Officer of Viacom Media Networks, will lead the brand on an interim basis.

Cyma Zarghami (Credit: Justin Stephens Photography)

“Over the course of her career, Cyma has played an integral role in growing Nickelodeon into the dominant force in kids’ entertainment. Her instincts for creating content and experiences that kids love have been vital to the brand’s success around the world,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO of Viacom. “Looking to the future, we are excited to build on this strong foundation as we continue to evolve the business and connect with young audiences in new and innovative ways. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Cyma for her leadership and wish her every success.”

During the transition, Levy will work closely with Nickelodeon’s leadership team to manage the brand’s operations. Their focus will be to successfully launch Nickelodeon’s largest-ever content pipeline of more than 800 new episodes and accelerate the brand’s push into new and next-generation viewing platforms, film, live experiences and consumer products.

Zarghami joined Nickelodeon in 1985 and was named its President in 2006. Under her leadership, Nickelodeon has become a leading global brand for kids, spanning linear and multiplatform programming, film, live experiences and consumer products. Along the way, Zarghami recruited and cultivated high-performing, diverse talent that always reflected the next generation of kids, and the brand continues to attract the industry’s leading creatives and personalities. Today, Nickelodeon has the highest share of total viewing in kids’ television.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 39th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

About Viacom

Viacom is home to premier global media brands that create compelling entertainment content - including television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events and social media experiences – for audiences in 183 countries. Viacom's media networks, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5 (UK), Telefe (Argentina), Colors (India) and Paramount Channel, reach approximately 4.3 billion cumulative television subscribers worldwide. Paramount Pictures is a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. Paramount Television develops, finances and produces original programming for television and digital platforms.

