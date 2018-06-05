ADDING MULTIMEDIA Sentient Jet Joins Team Gronkowski for 2018 Belmont Stakes

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Ahead of the 150 th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9 th, Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company and avid supporter of the Thoroughbred horse racing community, is pleased to announce it will sponsor Gronkowski for his US debut in the final leg of the Triple Crown races.

“We are thrilled to introduce Gronkowski to Sentient Jet’s elite family of hand-picked horses as we gear up for this year’s historic Belmont Stakes,” said Andrew Collins, President and CEO of Sentient Jet. “As a proud Boston-based company, it is a natural fit for us to support a horse named after a New England Patriot and Sentient Jet Cardholder, Rob Gronkowski. The sponsorship speaks to Sentient’s strong Boston roots as well as our passion for horse racing.”

The announcement is the latest demonstration of Sentient Jet’s avid involvement in the horse racing community, which includes serving as the Preferred Private Aviation Partner of the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and Churchill Downs since 2016 and a longtime sponsor of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships and Fasig-Tipton. Sentient Jet has also endorsed several of the sport’s most notable horses, including 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist, 2017 runner-up Lookin’ at Lee, and recent standouts Combatant and Tenfold.

“It’s hard not to feel personally invested in a horse named after you, and I couldn’t be more excited to cheer Gronkowski on at the Belmont Stakes,” said Rob Gronkowski, Sentient Jet Cardholder and New England Patriots tight end. “Sentient Jet will provide the quickest and most convenient way for me to travel to and from New York on race day, which means I’ll get to host my youth clinic in the morning and be at the track in plenty of time for the excitement.”

After qualifying for the 2018 Kentucky Derby with a victory at the Burradon Stakes in Newcastle, England, Gronkowski was ultimately unable to run due to a brief illness. Following a swift recovery, Gronkowski, who is owned by Phoenix Thoroughbreds and trained by Chad Brown, one of the nation’s top trainers and the recipient of back-to-back Eclipse awards, is currently considered a probable contender for the upcoming Belmont Stakes.

“We are delighted to align with Sentient Jet, a notable name and friend to the thoroughbred community, and to be kept in the same company as the impressive horses the team has chosen to support over the years,” said Aamer Abdulaziz of Phoenix Thoroughbreds. “We are excited that Chad Brown is pleased with Gronkowski’s preparation and expect him to have a strong race on Saturday.”

As one of the country’s leading private aviation companies, Sentient Jet provides clients with private flying opportunities for all their air travel needs. Sentient Jet offers its 25-Hour Jet Card in four jet-size options, allowing clients to purchase flight time on Light, Mid, Super-Mid, and Heavy aircraft as well as in two age classes (Preferred and Select). The company recently announced the SJ25+ Jet Card, which offers Cardholders guaranteed access to the most popular and luxurious Super-Mid Size Jets, all of which are Wi-Fi enabled. Sentient Jet Cardholders receive a rare combination of industry leading service at a tremendous value.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 and now an integral part of Directional Aviation, Sentient Jet is one of the leading private aviation companies in the country. The Sentient Jet Card Program offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs with industry-leading value. Sentient Jet is known for outstanding service and a commitment to safety programs, including the industry’s first and only Independent Safety Advisory Board. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Boasting a robust digital heritage, Sentient launched a mobile app in 2016, allowing Cardholders to book private jet travel on-demand, as well as receive flight details, immediate assistance through a 24/7 live chat feature, and localized recommendations for exclusive benefits. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Phoenix Thoroughbreds

Formed in 2017, Phoenix Thoroughbreds is a racing and breeding investment organization that has purchased more than $50 million in bloodstock while establishing stables in the United States, Europe, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. With bases in Dubai, London and Los Angeles, the fund was founded by Dubai businessman and racing enthusiast Amer Abdulaziz. Phoenix Thoroughbreds’ best horses have included the Bob Baffert-trained Grade 1 winner Dream Tree, stakes winner and Belmont Stakes contender Gronkowski, stakes winner Mourinho, and Take Me With You, a filly who placed in the Albany Stakes during the prestigious Royal Ascot meeting.

For more information visit: phoenixthroroughbreds.com. Follow Phoenix Thoroughbreds on social media, Facebook and Twitter.

