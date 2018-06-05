Online Public Schools in Nevada to Celebrate Second Graduation Class

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Nevada Passport Academy (NVPA) and Destinations Career Academy of Nevada (NVDCA), both statewide online public schools, will celebrate their second graduating classes with a pair of joint commencement ceremonies in Las Vegas and Reno.

The schools will hold an in-person graduation on Wednesday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m. at UNLV’s Student Union. Lieutenant Will Huddler of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department will address the graduates.

On Monday, June 11, an in-person ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. at the Historic Huffaker School in Reno. Amy Bosch, a history teacher at NVDCA, will deliver remarks.

Fifteen students will graduate from NVPA and 14 from NVDCA. Both schools opened to Nevada students statewide in July 2016. Teachers and staff from both schools will be in attendance at each ceremony to recognize the students’ achievements.

“We are so proud to have been a part of our graduates’ educational journey,” said Danny Diamond, head of school at both NVPA and NVDCA. “These students have worked extremely hard to reach this significant milestone.”

An online public high school for under-credited students, NVPA is designed to help students under the age of 21 who haven’t finished their high school education get back on track and earn a diploma. NVPA combines online coursework with classroom work taught by certified teachers to provide a unique individualized learning experience for each student. Flexible hours mean that school can be adapted to the student’s schedule, situation and life, allowing greater opportunities for the future.

NVDCA is a career and technical education (CTE)-focused online public school program for college- and technical career-minded high school students. In addition to providing core courses, NVDCA gives students the opportunity to obtain specialty trade skills by offering four years of occupational course electives in one of two pathways. The school provides these elective options for students in key industries of growth in the state: business management and administration, and health science.

Media is welcome to attend the graduation ceremonies. Details are as follows:

Nevada Passport Academy and Destinations Career Academy of Nevada Las Vegas Graduation Ceremony UNLV Student Union Ballroom A 4505 S Maryland Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89154

Nevada Passport Academy and Destinations Career Academy of Nevada Reno Graduation Ceremony The Historic Huffaker School Bartley Ranch Road Reno, NV 89511

About Nevada Passport Academy

Nevada Passport Academy (NVPA) is an online public high school for under-credited students authorized by the White Pine County School District. NVPA is designed to help Nevada students who are under the age of 21 on Sept. 30 of the year they enroll and who will graduate before they turn 21 get back on track and earn their high school diploma. As part of the Nevada public school system, NVPA is tuition-free. NVPA utilizes the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about NVPA, visit http://nvpa.k12.com.

About Destinations Career Academy of Nevada

Destinations Career Academy of Nevada (NVDCA) is a full-time online public school program authorized by the White Pine County School District that serves students in grades 9-12 statewide. As part of the Nevada public school system, NVDCA is tuition-free, providing parents and families the choice to access the award-winning curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about NVDCA, visit http://nvdca.k12.com.

