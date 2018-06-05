Healogics Shines a Light on Chronic Wounds with Fifth Annual Wound Care Awareness Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Healogics, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care services, is proud to sponsor the fifth annual Wound Care Awareness Week from June 4 to June 8, 2018. Throughout this week, Healogics team members from around the country will be working together to shed light on the chronic wound epidemic and bring awareness to the advanced wound care options available. Unfortunately, the incidence of chronic wounds is only expected to rise over the next decade, making awareness and advanced wound care more important now than ever before.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006127/en/

Chronic wounds affect approximately 6.7 million people in the U.S. and an excess of $50 billion is spent annually on treatment. The prevalence of chronic wounds is growing in tandem with an aging population and increasing rates of diseases such as diabetes and peripheral arterial disease, and conditions like obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. Untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. It is in this context that Healogics also created the Wound Science Initiative – a collaborative effort to educate and engage key stakeholders in government and across the healthcare system on the poorly understood and underserved needs of people with non-healing wounds.

David Bassin, Healogics CEO said, “Our mission is to advance wound healing by creating and sharing our wound care expertise everywhere we can, for every patient who would benefit, by the best means available. Wound Care Awareness is our chance to show the world why wound care matters, and what they can do to help people with non-healing wounds. It is an opportunity for us to educate patients, caregivers and physicians about chronic wounds and advanced treatment options. By raising awareness of the impact of chronic wounds, we can help change lives.”

Please visit www.woundcareawareness.com to learn more about chronic wounds, hear from patients whose wounds have healed and to find a Wound Care Center near you.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics and its affiliated companies manage a network of 700 outpatient Wound Care Centers® across the United States and multiple locations in the United Kingdom. Healogics currently has more than 3,000 employees, including nearly 300 employed providers (Healogics Specialty Providers). In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Wound Care Centers, Healogics providers partner with over 400 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds. More than 300,000 patients were treated by Healogics providers in 2017. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006127/en/

CONTACT: Healogics, Inc.

Leslie Niblock, 904-524-2695

Director, Corporate Communications

Leslie.Niblock@healogics.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH HOSPITALS OTHER HEALTH NURSING MANAGED CARE

SOURCE: Healogics, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 12:59 PM/DISC: 06/04/2018 12:59 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006127/en