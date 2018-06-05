LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--In support of LGBT Pride Month, AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, is creating awareness around diversity and inclusion with the release of its “Infinite Diversity” video that underscores the organization’s belief in unity and diversity. The video can be found at www.aegbetterasone.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006117/en/

AEG Releases "Infinite Diversity" Video To Support Pride Month (Photo: Business Wire)

Launching today, the campaign encourages employees and fans to view the video and share it on their social channels via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #BetterAsOne. The program promotes AEG’s belief that its strength comes from diversity of thought and ideas.

Dan Beckerman, CEO and President of AEG, stated, “At AEG, we embrace our differences with regards to race, gender, gender identity, age, national origin, disabilities, politics, sexual orientation, education, and religion, and are focused on building a culture that consistently promotes diversity of thought. Diversity and inclusion are more than a corporate policy—they are embedded in everything we do, not only because it is the ‘right thing to do,’ but because it adds value to our organization. We are proud to celebrate diversity during Pride Month and throughout the entire year.”

In addition to promoting its “Infinite Diversity,” video on social media, on June 5, 2018, AEG will host a discussion with Gregory Lewis, the Executive Director and CEO of True Colors Fund, at the GRAMMY Museum at LA LIVE for its U.S. employee workforce that focuses on the work that True Colors Fund is doing to combat homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 120 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world including The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world's largest operator of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006117/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

AEG

Michael Roth

(213) 742-7155

mroth@aegworldwide.com

or

Cassandra Zebisch

(213) 763-7712

czebisch@aegworldwide.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS CONSUMER GAY & LESBIAN

SOURCE: AEG

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 12:54 PM/DISC: 06/04/2018 12:54 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006117/en