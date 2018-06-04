Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $78,000 in Scholarships to 60 Oregon/SW Washington High School Seniors

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded $78,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 60 Oregon/SW Washington high school students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers ® Scholarship Program. The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship awarded to the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills. Since 2001, more than $28 million has been awarded to nearly 27,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers Program.

Andrew Ho, right, of Portland's Cleveland High School receives $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship from Rodrigo Lopez, Regional Senior Vice-President of Comcast Oregon/SW Washington. Ho plans to attend USC to study International Relations. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service,” said Rodrigo Lopez, Regional Senior Vice-President of the Oregon/SW Washington region. “We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys.”

Comcast, joined by Oregon State Senator Mark Hass, recognized the students at a special event held at the Moda Center on Saturday, June 2. In addition to the Leaders and Achievers scholarships, ten students won laptops to help with their studies. Two students were also selected to receive an additional $9,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder of Comcast Corporation.

Andrew Ho, a student at Portland’s Cleveland High School, along with Ayan Muhumed of West Salem High School were each selected to receive the additional scholarships. Mr. Ho is vice-president of his class, co-founder of the Cleveland Alliance for Racial Equity, a lifeguard and swim instructor, and varsity pole vaulter. He plans to attend the University of Southern California, pursuing a degree in international relations. Ms. Muhumed is the editor of her school newspaper, works at a local food product processing plant, tutors children, and will be the first woman in her family to go to college. She plans to attend Portland State University for a career in social work.

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.

