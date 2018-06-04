Golfer Bud Cauley recovering from 'scary' car accident

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — PGA Tour player Bud Cauley says he's thankful to be alive after a car accident over the weekend that he describes as the "scariest night of my life."

Cauley was riding with three other people in a car involved in an accident late Friday following the second round of the Memorial. Golf Channel reported he had five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a fracture in his lower left leg.

Cauley posted a message on Instagram saying he had surgery on Sunday.

Even though he missed the cut, Cauley was staying in Ohio for U.S. Open qualifying on Monday. He withdrew from the qualifier, and said in his Instagram post Monday that he had no timetable for returning to the PGA Tour.

The 28-year-old Cauley has yet to win on the PGA Tour. He is No. 141 in the world ranking.