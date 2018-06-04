UEFA sanctions Zenit in Russia racism case before World Cup

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered Zenit St. Petersburg to play its next European game behind closed doors in another racism sanction for World Cup host nation Russia.

Zenit fans jeered an injured black Leipzig player during a Europa League game in March at the same St. Petersburg stadium that will host World Cup matches.

As well as ordering Zenit to play its Europa League qualifier in July without fans, the club was fined 50,000 euros ($58,400) for its fans' racist behavior.

FIFA also fined Russia after fans racially abused France players during a game in St. Petersburg in March.