SugarHouse Casino Welcomes Blues Hall of Famer Robert Cray

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Robert Cray, best known for his fresh and familiar sound that rose from American roots, brings his Grammy Award-winning blues to The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Friday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets for his show go on sale on Friday, June 8, at 10 a.m. and cost from $29 to $49.

In more than 40 years, Cray and his band have recorded 20 studio albums, including their 1980 debut release “Who’s Been Talkin’,” “Bad Influence,” “Showdown!” and many more. To celebrate the vibrancy of their hits spanning many generations, Cray and the band released “4 Nights of 40 Years Live,” a CD/DVD that includes clips of concerts from the ’80s, four recent shows and interviews with famed blues artists.

“We are excited to hear Robert Cray’s longtime classics at SugarHouse,” said Linda Powers, vice president of marketing at SugarHouse Casino. “From the ’80s to today, Cray’s influential sound offers something for everyone.”

Performing his music in concert halls, festivals and arenas for fans around the world, Cray has collaborated with various artists in the industry, including Eric Clapton on the hit “Old Love,” with Cray on guitar. He was also featured in many concerts throughout the ’90s, performing with groups and artists such as the Rolling Stones, John Lee Hooker and BB King.

Tickets for Robert Cray’s show and for all SugarHouse performances — including Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson (July 13, limited tickets available), Cedric “The Entertainer” & Friends (July 21), KC and the Sunshine Band (Aug. 11), Rock The Yacht (Aug. 17), Jon Dorenbos (Aug. 24 and 25) and Chris D’Elia (Sept. 29) — can be purchased on SugarHouseEntertainment.com.

In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always free.

