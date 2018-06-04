Growing Smiles Across Wisconsin Through Nutrition

STEVENS POINT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--A balanced, nutritious diet is essential to healthy living, as well as a healthy smile. To celebrate National Smile Month, Delta Dental of Wisconsin, the state’s largest dental insurance provider, is contributing healthy food and toothbrushes to five food pantries across Wisconsin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005988/en/

Delta Dental of Wisconsin volunteers will distribute healthy food, toothbrushes and a grant to five different food shelves across Wisconsin. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Brushing your teeth twice daily and flossing once a day are great ways to avoid gum disease and tooth decay, but foods packed with vitamins and minerals are essential too,” said Dr. Fred Eichmiller, DDS, vice president and science officer at Delta Dental of Wisconsin. “For example, leafy greens including spinach and kale are full of vitamin K, which helps remineralize teeth and acts as a shield to block substances that breakdown teeth.”

Only seven and half percent of Wisconsinites eat the daily recommended vegetable allowance, and less than thirteen percent eat the recommended fruit allowance 1. Delta Dental of Wisconsin understands that the cost of fresh produce inhibits people of all income levels to reach the daily recommended portions. As a result, they are providing fruits and vegetables to food pantries over three days throughout Wisconsin to promote the importance of oral health.

Each donation site will receive $1,000 in fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, in addition to 1,000 toothbrushes. Delta Dental of Wisconsin is putting its money where their healthy mouth is with $2,000 grants for each of the five pantries to restock on nutritious perishable foods during the year.

The recipients of the donations:

June 7 St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Madison June 8 Salvation Army Food Pantry, MilwaukeePaul’s Pantry, Green Bay June 12 WAFER, La CrosseThe Neighbor’s Place, Wausau

Delta Dental invites Wisconsin consumers to help #GrowWisconsinSmiles by planting fruits and vegetables. And when you find yourself with too many zucchini and tomatoes, donate your extra produce or your time. Many food pantries accept (and welcome) fresh produce donations! Commit to volunteering, even a few hours, at a food pantry or community garden; most rely on volunteers to help support their operations.

Source: BRFSS 2013; MMWR July 10, 2015.

About Delta Dental of Wisconsin Delta Dental of Wisconsin is the state’s No. 1 dental plan, providing dental insurance to more than two million members. Delta Dental has made dental benefits easy – through exceptional service, quick and accurate claims payments, providing the most in‐network dentists, and by making coverage affordable for companies and their employees. For more than 50 years, the company has been fulfilling its’ mission of helping improve oral health and wellness by extending access to care, advancing science, and supporting an effective oral-health workforce.

Delta Dental of Wisconsin (DDWI) is headquartered in Stevens Point, with sales offices in Milwaukee and Madison. As part of the nationwide Delta Dental Plans Association, DDWI joins 38 other Delta Dental plans to serve more Americans than any other dental insurance company.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005988/en/

CONTACT: Delta Dental of Wisconsin

Amanda Lowery, 800-236-3713

Corporate Communications Manager

alowery@deltadentalwi.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WISCONSIN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SENIORS WOMEN HEALTH DENTAL FITNESS & NUTRITION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BABY/MATERNITY CHILDREN PARENTING INSURANCE TEENS OTHER SCIENCE CONSUMER FAMILY SCIENCE MEN

SOURCE: Delta Dental of Wisconsin

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 11:36 AM/DISC: 06/04/2018 11:36 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005988/en