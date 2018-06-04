Barrett-Jackson Brings its 3rd Annual Northeast Auction to Online Buyers on Proxibid

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Collector car aficionados from across the globe can now view the online docket and register to bid viaProxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, in the 3 rd Annual Northeast Auction presented by Barrett-Jackson, the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®. The auction will take place June 21-23, with a Family Value/Preview Day on June 20, at Mohegan Sun’s newly built Expo Center. Live online bidding on Proxibid will provide bidders unable to attend the live event with a front row seat at the auction, from anywhere in the world with an internet connection.

1953 was the 50th anniversary of Buick, and the company celebrated by producing only 1,690 Skylark Convertibles, including this rare vehicle up for bid in Barrett-Jackson's 3rd Annual Northeast Auction June 21-23 at Mohegan Sun and online on Proxibid. (Photo: Barrett-Jackson)

The docket for the 3 rd Annual Northeast Auction is complete with classic American muscle cars, collectible Ford vehicles, vintage automobiles, supercars, hotrods, and customs, as well as hundreds of lots of automobilia. Featured vehicles range from this gorgeous 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible to this 1987 Land Rover Defender 90 Custom Pickup. Collectors won’t want to miss the chance to bid on these and other highlighted cars up for bid, including:

1967 Shelby GT500 —This is one of only 2,048 fastbacks produced in 1967 1953 Buick Skylark Convertible —1953 was the 50 th anniversary of Buick, and the company celebrated by producing only 1,690 Skylark Convertibles, including this rare vehicle 1970 Plymouth GTX 440 Six-Barrel Hardtop —This 1970 GTX was ordered new and highly optioned in 1970 and is featured in a Hemmings Muscle Machine Car article in the 2018 March issue. The car has undergone a complete restoration and is in showroom condition. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette 327/340 Split-Window Coupe —This beautiful split-window coupe is powered by its original matching-numbers 327/340hp 8-cylinder engine mated to an M20 4-speed manual transmission. 1940 Packard Super 8 1803 —This 1940 Packard Super 8 Victoria convertible was owned and restored by James Hollingsworth the author of the book Packard 1940 A Pivotal Year. It has received first place honors from the Classic Car Club of America in a national competition, having been completely restored to show and drive.

“We continue to see growing engagement with our internet bidders through Proxibid and are excited to build on our 2018 Scottsdale and Palm Beach Auctions as we head into our 3rd Annual Northeast Auction,” said Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The docket for the Northeast Auction is extraordinary, and there is truly something for every collector. Whether bidding onsite at Mohegan Sun, or online with Proxibid, we are excited to once again allow collector car enthusiasts across the globe the opportunity to participate in this incredible event.”

All purchases on the Proxibid platform are backed by the company’s comprehensive risk management system, designed specifically to manage high-dollar transactions like the collector cars available in this auction. Proxibid’s robust online bidding platform is powered by enterprise-level technology and infrastructure, and boasts a 99.9+ percent uptime, making it the safest place to buy and sell highly valued items online.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and Las Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners Velocity and Discovery Channel, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2018, including broadcasts in over 150 countries internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

About Proxibid Proxibid provides auction companies and asset owners with access to the most trusted way to buy and sell highly valued items online. More than $4 billion in inventory passes through Proxibid’s Marketplace annually via live and timed auctions, and Buy Now and Make Offer capabilities, across 15 categories that include heavy equipment; industrial machinery; real estate; fine art; antiques and collectibles, and more.

Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in London. For more information about Proxibid, please visit www.proxibid.com.

