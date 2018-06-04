Faith Technologies and Schneider Electric Partner to Build State-of-the-Art Microgrid

MENASHA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Faith Technologies, a leading electrical planning, engineering, design, and installation expert, in partnership with Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation, designed and built a state-of-the-art, clean energy microgrid at the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve in Appleton, Wisconsin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005882/en/

The advanced microgrid uses a 200 kW solar photovoltaic energy (solar panels); a 30 kW hydrogen fuel cell; a 100 kW lithium-ion battery storage system that utilizes Panasonic technology; a 65 kW micro-turbine; and a 60 kW Kohler natural gas generator from to power the 18,000-square-foot nature center building.

“This microgrid was designed and engineered by Faith’s team of energy experts and utilizes specialized equipment and technology made possible through our collaboration with a very forward-thinking partner; Schneider Electric,” said Mike Jansen, CEO of Faith Technologies. “We worked together to make sure we were creating a solution that was not only environmentally smart, but enhanced the preserve’s organizational sustainability through cost effective energy efficiency as well.”

Engineered, procured and constructed by Faith Technologies, the microgrid’s integrated distributed energy resources (DER) are managed by Schneider Electric’s Energy Control Center, an intelligent, pre-engineered power control center, and optimized by Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure™ Microgrid Advisor, a cloud-connected Software-as-a-Service platform. The sophisticated tool can autonomously configure the DERs into a range of different permutations to produce the most efficient, clean, and cost-effective combination of energy resources available at any given time. Energy pricing and resource availability can change minute by minute, so this modular, scalable, repeatable microgrid technology will help the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve unlock better financial sustainability.

“It takes strong alliances to deliver improved business outcomes, so Schneider Electric has partnered with Faith Technologies to deliver enhanced resiliency, sustainability, and energy efficiency,” said Don Wingate, Vice President Strategic Customers and Microgrid Solutions. “By using tools like Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Microgrid Advisor, the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve microgrid will also have greater control over energy to achieve its goals by optimizing when energy is consumed, produced, or stored.”

As one of the most advanced microgrids in existence, the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve project acts as a testing site for increasingly sophisticated microgrid operations, allowing testing and measurement of a microgrid technologies’ impact in a real-world environment while supporting the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve’s mission.

“A microgrid allows business owners to control one of the top expenses they face today, energy costs,” Jansen said. “This microgrid at Bubolz was designed to showcase the wide range of clean energy components that can make up a microgrid. From solar panels to microturbines, we’re able to customize an energy solution that is tailored to each individual business. Microgrids provide control, in the form of uninterrupted clean energy, to today’s energy reliant businesses.”

By integrating a high-tech microgrid controller, the microgrid can manage its production and consumption of renewable energy and control energy spend, reaching the highest levels of sustainability, reliability, and efficiency possible for a microgrid.

Given the software is cloud-connected, the system will continue to grow in sophistication over the years without the need for any on-site visits or physical changes made by Schneider Electric or Faith Technologies. This allows the two companies to monitor the microgrid assets and update its programming remotely. For example, the microgrid feeds live data on its performance to a display at the Faith Technologies Innovation Center in Menasha, Wisconsin.

Through a team of forward-thinking innovators and naturalists who leverage technology to enhance sustainability, this microgrid has created substantial community impact.

MEDIA NOTE:

For videos of interviews from the microgrid unveiling, and b-roll footage, visit https://sproutvideo.com/playlists/0098d5b5168f

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure, and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation, and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator, and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity, and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.us

About Faith Technologies

Faith Technologies, Inc. is a national leader in electrical planning, engineering, design and installation. With more than 2,500 employees, Faith Technologies is one of the largest privately held contractors in the United States. Established in 1972, Faith Technologies is committed to safety on and off the job site, and in 2016 was awarded the Associated General Contractors of America’s Safety Excellence Award in the specialty contractor division. The company is nationally ranked in Electrical Construction & Maintenance ’s “Top 50 Electrical Contractors” and “Top 40 Electrical Design Firms,” Engineering News-Record ’s “Top 600 Specialty Contractors,” as well as Solar Power World’s “Top 500 Solar Contractors.” Faith Technologies is headquartered in Menasha, Wisconsin, with regional offices throughout Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.faithtechnologies.com, or the blog at www.faithtechnologies.com/blog. For information on Faith Technologies' electrical risk management services, visit www.faithERM.com.

Find Faith Technologies on social media:

Blog | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005882/en/

CONTACT: Text100 for Schneider Electric

Renatta Siewert, (212) 331-8402

renatta.siewert@text100.com

or

Red Shoes Inc.

Maria Nelson, (920) 574-3253

maria@redshoespr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WISCONSIN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY OTHER ENERGY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Faith Technologies, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 06/04/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005882/en