Qosina Now Stocks Gamma-Stable, Large-Bore Tuohy Borst Adapters

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Qosina is pleased to add tinted, gamma-sterilizable, large-bore tuohy borst adapters to its existing line of tuohy borsts. Qosina now carries 13 distinct, off-the-shelf options that can accommodate instrument sizes up to 18 FR.

Comprised of a clear or tinted polycarbonate body and a leak-proof silicone gasket, these large-bore tuohy borst adapters are equipped with female luer lock and tubing connection sideports for flushing, barbed and threaded flare ends, and red and blue caps. These components are designed to prevent the backflow of fluid and are ideal for applications that require larger instruments and devices. Qosina also offers a unique build-in style that can be customized into a specific device design.

Qosina will be showcasing the new large-bore tuohy borst adapters, in addition to thousands of stock components, at booth 1529 during MD&M East at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, June 12-14.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time-to-market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO 14001 registered, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000.

