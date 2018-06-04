Advicent expands its market research network with new director of financial planning

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Advicent, an industry-leading provider of financial planning technology, announced their decision today to promote veteran strategic account manager Tom Burmeister to director of financial planning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005952/en/

Tom Burmeister, director of financial planning at Advicent (Photo: Business Wire)

Drawing from his years of experience informing enterprise-level financial planning strategies, Burmeister will provide his fellow senior leadership team members with invaluable perspective on future partnerships and product development – most significantly pertaining to the increased flexibility and API functionality of their NaviPlan financial planning software.

“Advicent is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled product suite and world-class experience to our partners. The addition of Tom’s experience and expertise to our senior leadership team underscores this commitment as we further orient our platform around the mission of the financial planning profession. Tom is a seasoned leader who understands both the financial planning process and the critical applications of technology in supporting financial planning professionals,” Angela Pecoraro, CEO of Advicent, said.

In an effort to continue its pursuit of an optimal partner experience, Advicent recently made a commitment to identify roles that benefit the strategic initiatives of its thousands of customers. Taking on the director of financial planning position is a natural progression for Burmeister, who worked with many of the blue chip accounts at Advicent before accepting this leadership role.

“Since joining Advicent in 2013, our leadership team has received consistent positive feedback from the partners that Tom has supported,” Pecoraro said. “Many of our enterprise partners view Tom as a trusted resource across their firms and acknowledge him as a direct contributor to their success. His point of view will complement the others on our recently reshaped leadership team.”

With a background in business law, compliance, and financial services technology, Burmeister has worked with some of the largest financial services firms in the world to increase success, exceed client expectations, and remain compliant by leveraging technology. Prior to his five years with Advicent, he practiced law at a large local firm with a focus on financial institutions and business owners, and spent time as a consumer compliance technician at one of Wisconsin’s largest bank holding companies.

“Financial services firms are facing disruption from regulatory changes, shifts in client expectations, and an ever-changing technology landscape,” Burmeister said. “I am thrilled to leverage my industry knowledge and vast experience with our enterprise partners to make a larger impact on the future of our technology and overall partner experience.”

About Advicent

Advicent is the financial planning technology provider of choice for over 100,000 financial professionals within 4,000 clients worldwide, including three of the top five custodians, 15 of the top 25 broker-dealers, seven of the top 10 North American banks, and eight of the top 10 insurance firms. Our decades of experience empower Advicent to create scalable technology prepared for regulatory changes; compliance workflow management; fully branded client experiences through industry-leading APIs; and superior cash flow and goal-based calculations. Advicent products are designed to satisfy the needs of every investor and are used in firms of all sizes. Through our innovative product capabilities and dedicated services, we are able to help thousands of financial professionals and their clients understand and impact their financial future. To learn more, visit advicent.com or email marketing@advicent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005952/en/

CONTACT: Advicent

Anthony Stich, (414) 312-9498

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WISCONSIN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING BANKING FINANCE INSURANCE

SOURCE: Advicent

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 11:13 AM/DISC: 06/04/2018 11:13 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005952/en