Immervision Unveils New Logo and Mission to Enable Intelligent Vision

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Immervision, a technology company enabling intelligent vision in the world’s devices, today launched a new vision for the company’s future. This new direction for Immervision includes a new corporate logo and new mission statement reflecting the present and future vision of the company.

Bold and straightforward, the new Immervision logo proceeds from jet black to a placid blue, all-but-culminating in a striking rendition of the striated iris of a human eye. The imperfectly ridged circle embodies Immervision’s mission to bring humanity to the increasingly connected optical capabilities of today’s devices, according to Pascale Nini, CEO at Immervision:

“Our goal at Immervision has always been to bring humanity to the technology improving our lives,” says Nini. “Our new logo and corporate mission reinforce the world’s need, not just for reflection, but for true visual perception in today’s devices. Now more than ever, our everyday devices must enable intelligent vision in a multitude of contexts. By helping people and machines to see more, smarter, Immervision is enhancing human interaction and understanding with the world like never before.”

Already an established leader in the imaging ecosystem, Immervision is enthusiastic about emerging opportunities in the current digital landscape. With a growing number of new smartphones incorporating two or more lenses on their reverse sides, the company is uniquely positioned to provide its patented wide-angle lenses – capable of 80 to 240-degree views and beyond – that accurately mirror, and even surpass, how the human eye captures the world.

But Immervision wide-angle lenses and data processing are for more than just smartphones. The company’s offerings can bring the highest quality wide-angle images with augmented resolution to mobile devices, IoT, autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, robotics, medical imaging, and a wide variety of applications in consumer, professional, industrial, and STEM sectors.

What’s more, Immervision’s Data-in-Picture technology stands ready to power smart, advanced applications for artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, machine vision, and much more.

About Immervision

Immervision enables intelligent vision in any device. We design wide-angle lenses with augmented resolution to see more, and AI-ready image processing to see smarter. Our technology is for smart professional applications, consumer devices, automotive, robotics, medical, and other industries. We believe that vision is key to understanding and securing the environment and to entertaining and informing the world, so we continuously adapt our technology and license it to state-of-the-art component manufacturers, OEMs, and ODMs in the imaging eco-system.

