Global Diatomite Market | Key Insights into the Market by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--The global diatomite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the natural filtering characteristics of diatomite. The unique honeycomb structure of diatomite confers it filtering characteristics. It has small pores that trap bacteria, clay particles, some viruses, and other suspended solids present in liquids. Such characteristics allow its use in many applications in different end-user industries. Filtration is the major application segment of the global diatomite market.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of diatomite in paints and coatings as one of the key emerging trends in the global diatomite market:

Global diatomite market: Use of diatomite in paints and coatings

The paints and coatings industry is one of the major end-user industries of the global diatomite market which is generating high demand for diatomite. Diatomite is used as an additive in paints and coatings as it adds strength, controls permeability, and improves the coating adhesion by increasing the volume of the content.

“Many companies produce diatomite products that are specific to the paints and coatings industry. In the Americas and parts of APAC, diatomite is gaining popularity in the paints and coatings industry because of its superior properties and low cost. The growing demand for diatomite in paints and coatings is expected to further boost the growth of the global diatomite market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals.

Global diatomite market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global diatomite market into the following applications (filtration, aggregates, fillers, and absorbents) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The filtration segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 61% of the market. This application segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global diatomite market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 49%. This region is anticipated to dominate the global market through 2022.

