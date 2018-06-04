Fifth Third Securities Simplifies Money Management with OptiFiSM

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Fifth Third Securities Inc. today announced the expansion of its digital wealth and asset planning tools with the launch of OptiFi SM, an automated investment advisory platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005829/en/

Fifth Third Securities Inc. today announced the expansion of its digital wealth and asset planning tools with the launch of OptiFi(SM), an automated investment advisory platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

A 2017 study from Accenture found that 78 percent – nearly four out of five – consumers would welcome automated advice for traditional investing 1.

With the introduction of OptiFi, investors have easy access to a low-cost automated investment service from their desktop or tablet. Once an investor selects an account type, investment goal and completes all the questions, an OptiFi account is established. If the account is funded, the automated money management process will begin, and continual management and planning of the portfolio will occur.

“Investors increasingly want options when they seek out investment advice. We have a responsibility to provide choices so they can engage with us however they prefer,” said Brian Lamb, executive vice president and head of Wealth & Asset Management for Fifth Third. “OptiFi enables Fifth Third to build upon our established advisor-led approach and offer an integrated digital experience.”

OptiFi uses Fidelity AMP, Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions’® digital advice technology co-developed with eMoney Advisor. The platform can be monitored via the Fifth Third mobile app.

“Fifth Third has had a longstanding relationship with Fidelity. We’re excited to collaborate on a meaningful tool for Fifth Third clients,” said Howard Hammond, senior vice president and managing director of Fifth Third Securities. “The intuitive platform guides the client through the process and allocates assets based on the client’s goals.”

Key benefits and features of OptiFi include:

Convenience. Getting started is as easy as answering a short questionnaire and funding an account. Geode Capital Management serves as sub-advisor and offers 14 investment portfolios 2. Control. After investors select their goals and dictate how much to invest, it’s easy to track progress and create account alerts 3. Simplicity. With a minimum investment of just $5,000 and annual advisory fee of 0.50%, OptiFi provides customized professional investment advice at a fraction of the cost of traditional investment management fees. This includes automatic portfolio rebalancing and reallocation 4.

How to get started:

Visit www.53.com/optifi . Identify your investment goals, short- or long-term. Assess your risk appetite from conservative to aggressive. Receive a recommended model portfolio. Open and fund an account with a minimum of $5,000. Monitor and track your progress.

The OptiFi platform adds to the digital tools Fifth Third already offers for wealth management, such as Life360, a platform for clients to create an aggregated comprehensive overview of their finances. To create your own account or find more information on OptiFi, visit Fifth Third’s Wealth & Asset Management website.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operated 1,153 full-service Banking Centers and 2,459 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to more than 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2018, had $363 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

OptiFi is an investment advisory service offered by Fifth Third Securities. For additional information about the advisory service offered by Fifth Third Securities, please call the Fifth Third OptiFi Support team at 1-800-606-9878 or ask for a copy of the OptiFi Managed Account Program Brochure (ADV Part 2A) by sending an email to OptiFi@53.com.

Fifth Third Bancorp provides access to investments and investment services through various subsidiaries, including Fifth Third Securities. Fifth Third Securities is the trade name used by Fifth Third Securities, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and a registered investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Securities, Investments, and Investment Advisory Services:

eMoney is an independent company and is affiliated with Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is an independent company, unaffiliated with Fifth Third Securities. Fidelity Investments is a service provider to Fifth Third Securities. There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between your financial advisor and Fidelity Investments, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity Investments has not been involved with the preparation of the content supplied by Fifth Third Securities and does not guarantee, or assume any responsibility for, its’ content. Fidelity Investments is a registered service mark of FMR LLC. Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions® provides clearing, custody, and other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. 847329.1.0

1Accenture 2017 Global Distribution & Marketing Consumer Study

2 Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal invested.

3 Past performance does not guarantee future results.

4 Diversification and asset allocation do not guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment loss.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005829/en/

CONTACT: Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Shandi Huber, APR, 513-534-NEWS

shandi.huber@53.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 10:03 AM/DISC: 06/04/2018 10:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005829/en