Nordson EFD’s New Collapsible Film-Pak Cartridges Provide Sustainable Two-Component Packaging

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN ), the world’s leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces Film-Pak ® sustainable film-based dual cartridges for two-component (2K) packaging and dispensing applications.

The new collapsible film-based technology reduces packaging waste volume by more than 85%. As industrial fluids in Film-Pak cartridges are dispensed, the film packaging compresses into a uniquely-designed lid that then becomes waste. When conventional, rigid Side x Side dual cartridges are emptied, the entire cartridge becomes waste. Essentially, seven compressed 1:1 ratio 600mL (300 x 300mL) Film-Pak cartridge lids replace one standard 1:1 ratio 600mL (300 x 300mL) rigid cartridge in landfills.

“Fluid manufacturers and end users will benefit from the significant reduction in packaging waste, which leads to lower disposal costs,” said Peter Kuzyk, Business Manager of Fluid Formulators and Packagers at Nordson EFD. “Perhaps more importantly, Film-Pak represents the future of sustainable fluid packaging in that it contributes to a lower carbon footprint, which supports corporate sustainability initiatives.”

In addition, Film-Pak is compatible with a wide range of standard two-component dispense guns and spray systems when using a reusable rigid retainer with integrated plungers. Specialized dispense guns designed with built-in Film-Pak retainers are also available. Film-Pak is also compatible with a wide range of static mixers including both spiral and square designs such as the innovative disposable square OptiMixer™.

Other benefits of Film-Pak include:

Reduced waste without sacrificing shelf-life stability, ratio control, or mix performance Resealable outlets for material to be stored and used later if not completely dispensed Innovative leak-proof bonding of film layers to the lid Encapsulating inner film layers to prevent chemical degradation Fast, easy filling with two fill options — either through the nozzle outlet or unique lid ports Inert film for streamlined fluid packaging inventory

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

