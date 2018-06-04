Israel Aerospace Industries names new North America chief

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel Aerospace Industries has named Swami Iyer, a former military pilot and veteran executive in the aerospace, defense and cybersecurity industries, as chief executive of its North American operations.

Iyer most recently was president of cyber and network security company Ultra Electronics, 3eTI, and previously was an executive at Honeywell Aerospace. He also was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force.

State-owned Israel Aerospace is the country's leading aerospace and aviation company, serving the civilian and defense markets. It reported over $3.5 billion in sales last year.

Harel Locker, chairman of the board, said the U.S. represents 75 percent of the company's global market. He said Monday he is confident Iyer "will succeed in unlocking the potential available to IAI in the U.S. market."