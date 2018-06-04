Talk To Me. Xerox Adds New Voice Command Solution to MFP Making It Easy to Copy, Print, Fax, Scan and Call for Service

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--With a full-court press to build the most productive, efficient workplace, Xerox (NYSE: XRX) will feature Gabi ® Voice, a smart, intuitive voice command solution for its Xerox AltaLink ® multifunction printers (MFPs). Touchless requests to copy, scan, print, fax or place a service call are now possible on this award-winning Workplace Assistant MFP.

“Let’s face it – hassle-free accessibility and ease of use are important prerequisites to achieving workplace greatness and we’re on the path to deliver just that,” said Tracey Koziol, senior vice president, Workplace Solutions Business Group, Xerox. “Gabi Voice is a significant addition to our ConnectKey ® portfolio that equips today’s diverse workforce with the ability to do more with confidence, speed and accuracy.”

Powered by IBM Watson, Gabi Voice was developed by Gabi Solutions and supports Section 508c of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which governs accessibility of information technology for people of all abilities.

With security top of mind in every workplace setting, Gabi Voice checks that box with a number of key features, including:

Whitelisting: Only performs functions that are pre-programmed. Storage and encryption: All data is encrypted and no data is stored. Voice activation and the wake word: Only begins to listen for pre-programmed commands when user says “Gabi…” Frequent, auto-updates: Security patches can be proactively applied.

Installation is simple with the Gabi Smartbox that communicates directly with the AltaLink MFP. Gabi Voice and all software as a service (SaaS) offerings of the Gabi Smartbox meet security guidelines and certifications set forth by IBM Watson, including ISO 9001, ISO 1400, ISO 50001, OHSAS 1800, Privacy Shield, DAL09, PAR01, HITRUST, ISO 27018, ISO 27017, ISO 27001, SOC 1, SOC 2, FISMA, NIST, GDPR and 508(c).

For more information about Gabi Voice, initially available in the U.S., contact a Xerox sales representative or channel partner.

