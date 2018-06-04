Ebby Halliday Companies to Join HomeServices of America, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--HomeServices of America, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, today announced it has acquired the Ebby Halliday Companies, the largest private residential real estate company in Texas by sales volume. The acquisition includes Ebby Halliday’s three real estate brands—Dallas-based Ebby Halliday, REALTORS® and Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate along with Fort Worth-based Williams Trew Real Estate—and their affiliated mortgage and title companies. Ebby Halliday’s portfolio of companies will continue to operate under their current brand names. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Dallas, Ebby Halliday Companies serves metropolitan Dallas-Fort Worth and surrounding communities with approximately 1,800 sales associates and staff operating in 35 offices across 12,000 square miles in North Texas. Ebby Halliday is the 12th largest residential real estate company in the United States by sales volume and the 17th largest by transaction sides, according to the 2017 REAL Trends 500 report. In 2017, the company closed $8.0 billion of sales volume.

Founded in 1945 as a one-woman, one-office firm by industry visionary Ebby Halliday, the firm has grown to become one of the nation’s foremost full-service real estate companies. The Ebby Halliday name is synonymous with providing clients the highest level of customer service, local expertise and resources, all delivered by a team of knowledgeable agents using the firm’s innovative technologies. Mary Frances Burleson, president and CEO and Ron Burgert, the company’s chief financial officer will continue to lead the firm’s strategic growth initiatives and manage day-to-day operations together with their sales management teams.

Also announced today is the formation of the Ebby Halliday Foundation. Building on a lifetime of service by the foundation’s namesake and the simple saying she lived by, “Do something for someone every day,” the nonprofit organization will continue Ebby’s legacy of service to North Texas.

“Among Ebby’s greatest passions was service to the community she proudly called home,” says Burleson. “A tireless volunteer, her philanthropic impact on North Texas cannot be overstated. Through the Ebby Halliday Foundation, her legacy will be felt in our community and beyond for many years to come.”

“Finding the right partner to maintain the legacy, culture and integrity of the Ebby Halliday Companies was of upmost importance,” said Burleson. “We are joining an organization known for its strength and stability – and for its impeccable reputation and commitment to protecting brands. Joining with HomeServices ensures that our history of market leadership and industry service continues.”

“The Ebby Halliday brand and its legacy of integrity and service to our clients, industry and community will continue as it has for the past 73 years,” said Burgert. “Simply put, joining HomeServices makes us an even stronger company. HomeServices is an outstanding company that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. We are thrilled with this partnership and the many benefits it brings our valued clients, agents and employees.”

“Ebby Halliday is a premier company with talented, experienced agents, long-term ties to the communities and a brand that is well known throughout the industry,” said Ron Peltier, HomeServices’ chairman and CEO. “We are honored to be part of Ebby Halliday’s future and are committed to its continued growth and success.”

The acquisition further expands HomeServices’ presence in Texas, which includes Dallas-based Allie Beth Allman & Associates, which HomeServices acquired in 2015. With this transaction, HomeServices has nearly 42,500 real estate professionals operating in nearly 900 offices across 30 states.

“This is an important transaction for HomeServices,” concluded Peltier. “And we are very proud to welcome the Ebby Halliday Companies to the HomeServices family."

About Ebby Halliday Companies

Dallas-based Ebby Halliday, REALTORS® (ebby.com) is the largest independently owned residential real estate company in Texas and ranked 12th in the United States by sales volume, according to the 2017 REAL Trends 500 report. Founded in 1945, the company has approximately 1,850 agents and staff in 35 offices spanning 12,000 square miles of North Texas. In 2017, the company participated in over 18,800 transactions with a sales volume of more than $8 billion. The company acquired Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate (daveperrymiller.com) in 2007, and Williams Trew (williamstrew.com) in 2014. It also has affiliated mortgage and title businesses.

