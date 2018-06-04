  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/04 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 5 0 1.000
Washington 5 3 .625
Chicago 3 3 .500
New York 2 2 .500
Atlanta 2 3 .400 3
Indiana 0 6 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 1 .800
Seattle 5 2 .714
Phoenix 4 3 .571 1
Dallas 3 3 .500
Minnesota 2 5 .286 3
Las Vegas 1 5 .167

___

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 88, Washington 64

Phoenix 78, Atlanta 71

Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 69

Chicago 95, Las Vegas 90

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at New York, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled