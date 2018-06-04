BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Connecticut 5 0 1.000 — Washington 5 3 .625 1½ Chicago 3 3 .500 2½ New York 2 2 .500 2½ Atlanta 2 3 .400 3 Indiana 0 6 .000 5½ WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Los Angeles 4 1 .800 — Seattle 5 2 .714 — Phoenix 4 3 .571 1 Dallas 3 3 .500 1½ Minnesota 2 5 .286 3 Las Vegas 1 5 .167 3½

___

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 88, Washington 64

Phoenix 78, Atlanta 71

Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 69

Chicago 95, Las Vegas 90

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at New York, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled