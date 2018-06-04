AI-Friendly AccelStor Converged Infrastructure Solution to be Showcased at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2018

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--AccelStor, an innovative all-flash array (AFA) vendor of the big data era, is excited to announce that it will unveil its first AI converged infrastructure solution and a brand new high availability model— the NeoSapphire H710 at COMPUTEX Taipei 2018, taking place from June 5 to 9 in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

Powered by award-winning FlexiRemap® software technology, AccelStor’s converged infrastructure solution is designed to simplify the deployment of AI infrastructure in areas ranging from medical diagnostics to metro city monitoring and help organizations to harness the power of big data to deliver efficient services. The solution will be presented in a live demonstration at the AccelStor Booth (J0618).

“Big data is at the core of the AI and IoT revolution. The exponentially increasing requirement on both volume and speed of data access is fueling the demand for a resilient, high-speed, and AI-ready infrastructure solutions, yet organizations often encounter a barrier of implementation complexities to leverage Big data and AI,” said David Kao, AccelStor Vice President. “AccelStor provides a worry-free and affordable AI converged infrastructure solution, enabling organizations to quickly develop and deploy AI at any scale.”

The debut of the NeoSapphire H710 high availability all-flash array is another COMPUTEX highlight not to be missed this year. The H710 features active-active storage cluster architecture with real-time data synchronization, enabling enterprises to achieve zero RPO and RTO and perform non-disruptive operations effortlessly. The H710 is purpose-built for disaster recovery (DR).

Customers who expand the capacity of their NeoSapphire arrays do not have to pay any additional capacity-based licenses when contemplating storage expansion, paying only for the SSD component hardware involved in the upgrade.

The H710 is also equipped with space-saving technologies such as Free Clone and Inline Deduplication, delivering an average of 5:1 data deduplication ratio which significantly reduces the raw capacity needed and meets on-demand scalability for data-intensive applications. With built-in FlexiRemap® technology, the H710 is able to deliver unparalleled performance with a sustained 600K IOPS@ 4KB random writes, suitable for applications such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cognitive analytics on demand for ultra-high-performance levels.

Besides focusing on new product developments, we are excited to announce the launch of new global service center for better technical services delivery, enabling you to easily report an issue, obtain support package information, and check support ticket progress very rapidly.

About AccelStor Ltd.

AccelStor is accelerating the paradigm shift from conventional disk arrays to modern all-flash storage. AccelStor's NeoSapphire all-flash arrays, powered by FlexiRemap® software technology, deliver sustained high IOPS for business-critical applications. With streamlined storage management, multi-protocol support, hot-swappable solid-state drives, the NeoSapphire series promises to resolve performance bottlenecks for I/O-intensive applications such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, HPC, virtualization, database applications, media processing, financial transactions and gaming. For more information about AccelStor and NeoSapphire AFAs, please visit www.accelstor.com.

