taiba pharma group Sets Up New Manufacturing Company “MENAGENE”

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--taiba Healthcare Group announces setting up “ MENAGENE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES ” for developing and manufacturing innovative specialty products in the Middle East/North Africa region.

MENAGENE is located in Muscat, Oman (part of GCC countries) and is expected to be operational in the beginning of 2020. It will acquire market authorization rights for the MENA region and provide high quality products and services to all customers and stakeholders in the Middle East. taiba strategic plan consists of an investment on MENAGENE of approx. $50 million and this new strategy strengthens taiba group position in addressing the needs of the Middle East market.

The CEO of taiba group, Dr Saif Al Hasani is strongly committed to bringing access for patients to innovative treatments and cover the high unmet patient needs in the MENA region. He highlights that the key success factors of the company are its cooperation with reputable international partners, its investment on high caliber people, the deep understanding of the specialty and rare disease products and the culture of the stakeholders in the Middle East. taiba commits to invest the needed resources to maximize impact and benefit to patients in the region.

taiba group is a leading healthcare company focusing on niche therapeutic segments including rare diseases and orphan products in the MENA region. taiba has regional HQ in Dubai and logistics hubs in GCC countries and reaches all of the MENA region. taiba is privately held with 130 employees and has had a robust annual growth for over 5 consecutive years with annual sales of $150 million in 2017. taiba’s leading international partners include Alexion, Biomarin, Vertex, Aegerion, Veloxis, etc. and is well known in the therapeutic areas of Hematology/Oncology, Genetics/Metabolics, Transplantation and other Specialty orphan diseases. taiba is able to adapt its business model according to the needs of the partners and in fulfilling the needs of the market.

