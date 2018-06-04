Teen killed, 5 others hurt in Missouri river boating crash

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured, some seriously, when two boats collided in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday night when a boater veered into the path of another vessel on the Black River about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of Poplar Bluff.

Three of the victims were flown from the scene and the others were transported in ambulances.

Officials identified the girl who died as Cali Murphy of Poplar Bluff. The patrol classified the injuries of four of the survivors as serious.