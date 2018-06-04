ExxonMobil Launches ’20K Road Trip’ on Single Oil Change

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--In a continuing effort to deliver exceptional product performance and protection, today ExxonMobil launched a cross-country road trip to put its latest product offering, Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil – formulated to protect engines for 20,000 miles for all vehicle types guaranteed – to the test.

The road trip begins at the ExxonMobil Research and Engineering (EMRE) Technology Center in Paulsboro, N.J., where two vehicles, a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LS and a 2014 Ford Fusion Titanium, will travel 20,000 miles across 48 states experiencing a variety of climates, altitudes, elevations and driving styles over the next four months to demonstrate that Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil will protect engines for 20,000 miles.

Both vehicles will be inspected and equipped for the full 20,000-mile cross-country excursion on a single Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil change. Along the route will be four “pit stops,” at approximately 5,000 miles, the average mileage between standard oil changes. There, oil samples will be taken to assure the product is providing outstanding protection to each vehicle’s critical engine parts. The pit stops also give fans an opportunity to meet NASCAR and NBA stars while learning about the benefits of less regular oil change intervals from ExxonMobil engineers.

“We know it’s hard to believe that you can go 20,000 miles on just one oil change,” said Benjamin Pinkert, brand manager at ExxonMobil. “That’s why we are delighted to launch the ultimate real-life road trip to demonstrate Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil can actually last 20,000 miles. No labs or simulated environments—just the open road. We truly believe in this product and are excited to show the entire country just how Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil saves both time and money.”

ExxonMobil will leverage existing Mobil 1 TM brand partnerships with all of NASCAR’s Stewart-Haas Racing drivers and New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis for the 20K Road Trip.

The first pit stop will spotlight NASCAR’s Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Ford Fusion, in Sonoma, California, ahead of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR ® Cup Series race for a unique, fan-friendly event. The second pit stop will include NBA player Anthony Davis, who recently starred in the Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil marketing campaign. The remaining Stewart-Haas Racing drivers will make appearances during the road trip at various points, including a visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the Brickyard 400 with Clint Bowyer.

Follow along at Mobil1.us/Go20k or on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @mobil1, as we navigate approximately 40 cities, hit hundreds of different roads, and soak in the scenery across America while sharing awesome videos and photos. Find Mobil 1 Annual Protection at Walmart and select AutoZone locations.

About Mobil 1

The world's leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 motor oil to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 motor oil flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobil1.com and, on Facebook, www.Facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil™ and Mobil 1™ are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

