TIAA Introduces TIAA Bank, Serving Consumer, Institutional and Commercial Clients Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--TIAA, a leading financial services provider, today announced the launch of TIAA Bank, bringing together EverBank and TIAA Direct under a new name and brand dedicated to helping clients reach their unique financial goals at every stage of their lives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005729/en/

“For more than 100 years, TIAA has been committed to putting our clients first and helping them achieve financial well-being,” said Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., president and CEO of TIAA. “With the expansion of TIAA’s banking products and services, we’re pleased to build on that commitment by offering customers a different kind of bank – one that makes banking even better for individuals, families, businesses and institutions across the country.”

TIAA acquired EverBank, a pioneer in direct banking, in June 2017. Building on EverBank’s nationwide consumer and commercial platforms, TIAA Bank offers a full suite of financial products and services for consumer, commercial and institutional clients, furthering TIAA’s mission to help clients achieve financial well-being up to and through retirement.

“We’re dedicated to continue to build on our combined strengths and values to deliver financial products and services to help our clients reach their financial goals,” said Kathie Andrade, SEVP, Retail Financial Services CEO and Chair of TIAA Bank’s Board of Directors. “Banking is such a critical part of making that happen, and our new bank is dedicated to serve individuals and organizations as their needs change over time.”

TIAA Bank is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, and serves clients in all 50 states with deposit, residential and commercial lending and other banking products and services. Using the latest digital banking technologies, TIAA Bank enables clients to manage their finances from any place, at any time or in person at financial centers across Florida and home lending offices across the country.

“TIAA Bank offers a new and enhanced experience for our current consumer and commercial clients, delivering the same high level of service they’ve come to expect from us along with a broader range of products and services,” said Blake Wilson, TIAA Bank’s president and CEO. “We also now can provide new banking solutions to TIAA’s participants and institutions, building on TIAA’s century-long mission of service to the not-for-profit sector and beyond.”

Information about TIAA Bank and its products and services is available on the bank’s new website, www.tiaabank.com.

About TIAA

TIAA ( www.tiaa.org ) is a unique financial partner. TIAA is the leading provider of financial services in the academic, research, medical, cultural and government fields. TIAA has nearly $1 trillion in assets under management 1 (as of 3/31/2018) and offers a wide range of financial solutions, including investing, banking, advice and education, and retirement services.

About TIAA Bank

As a part of TIAA’s Retail Financial Services business, TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service, nationwide banking and lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients through a variety of channels, including online, its Florida-based financial centers and at other business offices throughout the country. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.

Investment, insurance and annuity products are not FDIC insured, are not bank guaranteed, are not deposits, are not insured by any federal government agency, are not a condition to any banking service or activity, and may lose value.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Teachers Personal Investors Services, Inc., and Nuveen Securities, LLC, Members FINRA and SIPC, distribute securities products.

Deposit and lending services and products are provided by TIAA Bank®, a division of TIAA, FSB. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

© 2018 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, 730 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

1 Based on $999 billion of assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams.

509507

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005729/en/

CONTACT: Press:

TIAA

TORI PAPPAS, 904-623-8621

Victoria.Pappas@TIAABank.com

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Connect on LinkedIn

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: TIAA

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 09:08 AM/DISC: 06/04/2018 09:08 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005729/en