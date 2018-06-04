Coast to Coast AM Host George Noory Receives 2018 Nomination for National Radio Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Coast to Coast AM host George Noory has been nominated for induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame in the Spoken Word On-Air Personality category. Nominated in recognition for his many years of on-air success and loyal listenership, this is an exemplary honor for the Premiere Networks-syndicated personality as nearly 800 individuals were reviewed, with only 24 individuals being selected for nomination across six categories as determined by the organization’s Nominating Committee.

Public voting for Noory’s category begins today, June 4, and is open through June 18. Listeners and fans can vote via text by dialing a short code, 96000, and texting the message, 700, to indicate their vote for Noory. Message and data rates may apply. Votes are also accepted at . One vote per email address and cell phone number is permitted. Inductees will be announced June 25.

This nomination comes on the heels of Noory’s induction into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame in March 2018. Noory, who recently celebrated his 15-year anniversary as host of Coast to Coast AM -- the most-listened-to overnight radio program in North America, was recognized for transforming his late-night radio program into an entertainment powerhouse for millions of Americans on more than 600 affiliates nationwide.

For more information about the National Radio Hall of Fame, please visit http://nationalradiohalloffame.com/.

About Coast to Coast AM

Each night on Coast to Coast AM, listeners are captivated with discussions on news and current events, conspiracy theories and all things curious and unexplained. Nationally syndicated by Premiere Networks, Coast to Coast AM broadcasts Monday through Sunday from 1-5 a.m. ET and can be heard more than 600 stations in North America. Airing live seven nights a week, it’s the most-listened-to overnight radio program in North America. In addition to hosting his nightly show, Noory travels the U.S., meeting with listeners and fans at events like Contact in the Desert and the Conscious Life Expo, or George Noory Live, a stage show version of Coast to Coast AM. Meeting with like-minded fans was the inspiration for launching ParanormalDate.com and its companion site ConspiracyDate.com. For more information, please visit www.CoasttoCoastAM.com.

About George Noory

While hosting The Nighthawk on KTRS in St. Louis, George Noory was recruited by Premiere Networks to guest host Coast to Coast AM and he became the permanent host of the successful over-night program on January 1, 2003. Prior to his late-night show on KTRS, Noory had an extensive broadcast career. He started in radio at WCAR-AM in Detroit. From 1974-1978, he served as news producer and executive news producer at WJBK-TV. At age 28, he became the youngest major market news director in the country at KMSP-TV in Minneapolis. Noory was also the director of news planning and development at KSTP-TV in Minneapolis, and he was news director at KSDK-TV in St. Louis and the recipient of three Emmy Awards while a news executive. Noory is also the author of Mad as Hell (2017), Night Talk (2016), Talking to the Dead (2011), Journey to the Light (2009) and Worker in the Light (2006). He has made appearances on ABC’s Nightline and The View and is a regular contributor to the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens series. Noory is also the host of Beyond Belief with George Noory, a one-hour, weekly GAIA TV show exploring the unknown and mysteries of the universe. The program is available exclusively http://www.beyondbelief.com/. Noory was born, raised and educated in Detroit. He has three children and six grandchildren. He served nine years in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

About Premiere Networks

Premiere Networks, a subsidiary of iHeartMedia, syndicates more than 100 radio programs and services to more than 6,000 radio affiliations and reaches a quarter billion listeners monthly. Premiere offers the best in talk, entertainment and sports programming featuring the following personalities: Rush Limbaugh, Ryan Seacrest, Glenn Beck, Delilah, Steve Harvey, George Noory, John Boy and Billy, Sean Hannity, Elvis Duran, Dan Patrick, Kane, Mario Lopez, Bobby Bones, Cody Alan, Colin Cowherd, Johnjay and Rich, Rich Eisen, Big Boy, Brooke & Jubal, Buck Sexton, Doug Gottlieb and others. For more information, please visit www.PremiereNetworks.com.

