Jeunesse® Wins 21 Communicator Awards in 2018 Competition

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Jeunesse Global™ was honored with more than 20 awards in the 24 th annual Communicator Awards for excellence in print, video and social media communications. The company received an impressive 11 Gold awards of Excellence and 10 Silver Awards of Distinction.

Global youth enhancement company Jeunesse is honored with 21 Communicator Awards in 2018 competition. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeunesse received Gold awards for branded content for the following video projects:

Jeunesse 2017 Lifestyle Rewards recap Jeunesse EXPO8 Elevate 2017 World Tour promo Jeunesse Kids™ Identity overview Jeunesse Spa™ launch Luminesce HydraShield Mask™ launch "We Live Jeunesse" corporate overview

along with the following collateral materials:

Jeunesse Spa product flyer Luminesce HydraShield Mask flyer Naära™ product flyer NV ® BB Perfecting Mist Foundation sales aids design

Silver awards were garnered for:

“Be the Envy” Influencer Marketing Campaign Jeunesse EXPO8 Elevate 2017 World Tour welcome booklet Jeunesse Kids 2017 Bringing Hope Ecuador video Jeunesse LEAD L.A. 2017 Star Mixer invitation Jeunesse Spa packaging Luminesce HydraShield Mask packaging Luminesce HydraShield Mask video graphics Naära product brochure Naära product launch video “We Live Jeunesse” video branded content

The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts. AIVA membership includes professionals from: Coach, Disney, Estée Lauder, Lockheed Martin, MTV Networks, Pitney Bowes and many others.

“Communicating across the many platforms we use is essential to the success of the Jeunesse global brand,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “We are so proud that our global MarCom team is able to produce creative communications that continue to impress the prestigious AIVA judging panel and we congratulate them on their outstanding efforts.”

With more than 6,000 entries from the U.S. and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System. With multilingual customer service, back office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 140 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

