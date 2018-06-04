BlueLine Rental Takes First Step Towards IPO

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--BlueLine Rental announced today that its parent company, Vander Holding Corporation (the “Company”), has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of the Company’s common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence when market conditions allow, subject to, among other things, completion of the SEC review process. There are no assurances that the initial public offering will be consummated.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005715/en/

BlueLine Rental delivers fast, safe and reliable construction equipment solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding BlueLine Rental that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. BlueLine Rental undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005715/en/

CONTACT: BlueLine Rental

Nina Jankowski, 832-299-7540

nina@bluelinerental.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LANDSCAPE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: BlueLine Rental

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/04/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005715/en