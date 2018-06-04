FIJI Water Puts New Sports Cap Bottle to the Ultimate Fitness Test in New TV Campaign

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Today, FIJI® Water, America’s No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand, launched a fully integrated marketing campaign to promote the latest addition to their portfolio, the FIJI Water Sports Cap bottle. The new FIJI Water Sports Cap campaign kicks off with two TV commercials, which will start airing during popular primetime and cable shows such as The Bachelorette, Supergirl and America’sGotTalent. The commercials will also run as advertisements on YouTube. Each commercial begins high above Fiji, following a drop of rain that transcends from the clouds as it makes its way down through the pristine environment to showcase the untouched source of the water. The story then transitions with the FIJI Water Sports Cap bottle in action as the athletes hydrate with the new bottle during a physically tough workout. Allyson Felix, the most decorated female Olympian in track and field history, stars in one of the two TV spots, dominating the concrete path and reaching for the Sports Cap bottle to recharge and replenish.

“Allyson Felix is constantly pushing the limits both on and off the track,” said Clarence Chia, vice president of marketing, FIJI Water. “Her accomplishments are impressive and inspiring to many FIJI Water fans, making her an ideal star in our new Sports Cap bottle TV campaign.”

In addition to television advertising, the multimillion-dollar integrated FIJI Water Sports Cap bottle campaign will be supported with print advertising in top magazines such as Runner’s World, Women’sHealth and ESPN, The Magazine. Furthermore, the campaign will have a strong impact in the digital space with digital advertising, social media, influencer marketing, as well as in-store promotion and POS, public relations and event marketing efforts. The campaign creative was created by FIJI Water’s in-house creative team, the Wonderful Agency, led by chief creative officer Darren Moran.

“This evolves our FIJI ‘Water Story’ campaign to also celebrate the consumer’s part in this incredible tale that began with a drop of rain over a pristine island,” said Moran. “Everyone gets a chance to write their own chapter. How memorable a chapter is up to you.”

FIJI Water’s campaign comes on the heels of launching the brand new FIJI Water Sports Cap bottle catering to a whole new target of fitness enthusiasts. The new bottle (SRP: $2.29 per bottle) is available on FIJI Water’s home delivery website and in stores nationwide.

FIJI Water is bottled at the source in Fiji from an ancient artesian aquifer deep within the earth, where it is protected from external impurities. As tropical rain slowly filters through volcanic rock, it gathers the electrolytes and minerals that give FIJI Water its signature soft, smooth taste. In fact, FIJI Water has significantly more naturally occurring electrolytes than other brands. It’s untouched by man—until you flip open the cap.

FIJI® Water, natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands), is the No. 1 premium bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water, known for its iconic square bottle, soft mouth feel and unique mineral profile, is the water of choice among discerning consumers and top chefs. FIJI Water is available in a variety of sizes including 330mL, 500mL, 700mL, 1L and 1.5L. Widely available at fine restaurants and hotels, all major retail channels and through a convenient home/business delivery service, FIJI Water has expanded globally to more than 70 countries. To discover Earth’s Finest Water, please visit www.fijiwater.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

