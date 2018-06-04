TRON Foundation Announces Partnership with Shift Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--International blockchain foundation TRON announced today a deal with Shift Markets to bring TRX trading into the currency markets, the largest market in the world. TRX is now being offered on nine brokers in nine different countries, and growing. The first UK regulated exchange to offer TRX will begin trading in coming weeks. Additionally, JM Financial, a leading regulated FX broker in India, will be the first in the region to offer TRX next week.

"We are excited to bridge the gap between the FX and crypto markets with a popular and exciting project like TRON,” said Ian McAfee, CEO of Shift Markets. “The demand from FX has been enormous, and we anticipate more and more crossover between the two markets.”

Shift Market’s platform is a turn-key solution to start a cryptocurrency exchange or brokerage. It offers an unparalleled trading experience coupled with a variety of backend solutions. The platform has a clean layout that provides clear direction for first-time users. Deposits and withdrawals are handled through pop-ups. Users can quickly deposit Bitcoin using either a deposit address or by scanning a QR code.

Justin Sun, TRON’s Founder, said, “TRON’s partnership with Shift Markets marks a major expansion in the availability of TRX and fiat trading. We are proud to play a prominent role in joining cryptocurrency and FX markets across the globe.”

TRON is a high-profile international blockchain startup dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world, offers scalable, high-availability, and high-throughput support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. The Protocol also uses an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform to improve compatibility with other smart contracts.

About the TRON Foundation

About the founder of TRON

Justin Sun founded TRON in 2017. Justin is the former Chief Representative of Ripple and an important representative of young Chinese Internet entrepreneurs. He was honored as a 2014 Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum, and named Forbes China 30 under 30 from 2015 through 2017 and Forbes Asia 30 under 30 in 2017. In 2015, Justin was the only millennial in the first graduating class of Hupan University, founded by Chairman of Alibaba Jack Ma, who claims him as a protégé.

About Shift Markets

SHIFT provides a turnkey brokerage package that includes trading technology, liquidity, risk management, compliance, sales and marketing. Clients include start-up, middle market, and established FX, CFD and Cryptocurrency brokerages. The firm's services span from startup phases to maturation and exit. Established in 2009, Shift's team of professionals services a global base of clients from its New York City headquarters.

