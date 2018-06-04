Pexip Partners With Google Cloud to Bring Native Video, Audio, and Content-Sharing Interoperability to Hangouts Meet

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Pexip, an award-winning video conferencing and collaboration platform vendor, today announced it has partnered with Google Cloud to provide native video interoperability capabilities for Hangouts Meet. With this update, the Pexip Infinity cloud enterprise application will enable non-Meet video conferencing solutions such as traditional SIP/H.323 systems and other modern software applications users to join Meet video calls as fully featured Meet participants.

Hangouts Meet is a video-first enterprise meeting solution available to customers of G Suite - Google Cloud’s set of intelligent productivity and collaboration tools for business. Pexip Infinity brings native video interoperability to Meet, empowering customers to join Meet video calls using the device and technology they prefer, whether it be Hangouts Meet or other video conferencing solutions.

“Hangouts Meet is designed to provide our customers with frictionless meetings,” said Rany Ng, Director of Product Management, Meeting Solutions at Google. “We are excited to work with Pexip to bring native interoperability to Meet, allowing our customers to join their meetings regardless of the tools or solutions they have at hand.”

“The Pexip Infinity platform enables us to connect with our external partners over Hangouts Meet regardless of the meeting systems they are using,” said Martin Antonsson, AV infrastructure Engineer at Spotify. “Now we can focus on deepening relationships with our partners instead of worrying about the technology.”

The Pexip Infinity cloud enterprise application natively allows anyone to join Meet video calls regardless of if they have Meet or not. This includes traditional SIP and H.323 standards-based video conferencing systems, such as those from Cisco, Polycom and others, as well as Microsoft Skype for Business. Pexip transcodes video and content between all these, allowing everyone to benefit from the native experience provided by the solution they use. In other words, someone joining a Meet call using a video conferencing system will have the same, consistent experience they are accustomed to.

“With so many collaboration tools available, we believe that technology is a catalyst to a better, simpler work environment where individuals can use the device of their choice to join meetings with ease,” said Odd Sverre Østlie, Pexip CEO. “Partnering with Google Cloud to provide these capabilities for Meet is helping to provide easy collaboration and interoperability for the modern workforce.”

Pexip video interoperability for Hangouts Meet will be available in the company’s Infinity meeting platform in version 19, scheduled for release in June 2018. You can see this and other enterprise video communication solutions from Pexip at InfoComm in Las Vegas, June 6-8, at Booth no. N3124.

Founded in 2012 and privately owned, Pexip enables enterprises and organizations to provide video-based communication and collaboration to all employees.

The Pexip Infinity cloud enterprise application enables seamless collaboration between incompatible video and audio technologies such as professional video conferencing, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Meet, and WebRTC. The platform provides unmatched capacity and interoperability and is designed for deployment in clouds such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud Platform, and can even be deployed on-premise in an organization’s data center.

Pexip Infinity is used by enterprises in a variety of industries worldwide and the technology powers several cloud video conferencing services. The company was the Global Video Conferencing Technology Innovation Award winner by Frost & Sullivan in 2016 and was named, ”Cool Vendor in Unified Communications and Collaboration” by Gartner in May 2018. Pexip Infinity is certified by Microsoft as an interoperability solution for Skype for Business Server and is coming to Microsoft Teams in 2018.

Pexip has main offices in Oslo, London, Sydney, and New York.

