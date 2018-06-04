Aquantia Introduces World’s First USB to Multi-Gig Ethernet Controller for Adapters, Docking Stations and On-board LAN

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Aquantia, a leader in Multi-Gig Ethernet, today introduced the AQtion AQC111U and AQC112U, two USB to Multi-Gig Ethernet controller ICs for third-party USB v3.1 adapters and docking stations. These high-performance, small footprint devices enable a new class of accessories for laptop users who want mobility combined with the reliability and performance of wired Multi-Gig Ethernet connectivity when at their desks. The small form factor of these adapters makes them a perfect solution for notebook users.

Transitioning the notebook market to Multi-Gig is a huge opportunity. Global notebook shipments for 2017 registered 161.6 million units 1. At the same time the total docking station market is anticipated to reach 7.52 billion USD in revenue by 2024. Further, the global docking station market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.42% over the forecast period. 2

The ubiquity of the USB connection also makes these new adapters and docking stations suitable for use with desktops, game consoles, home gateways or any system with a USB 3.x port that would benefit from a high-speed network connection.

Aquantia is working with a number of manufacturers to deliver after-market Multi-Gig adapters and docking stations. The first manufacturers to introduce products based on these new devices will be Bizlink, Edimax, Goodway and Sunrich. Aquantia will showcase the first adapters based on the AQtion AQC111U at Computex 2018. These adapters will be available for purchase in Q4 2018.

“The circle of Multi-Gig Ethernet influence is growing steadily. Introducing this new category to the AQtion family supports the Aquantia mission to convert all Gigabit Ethernet ports to Multi-Gig connections,” said LK Bhupathi, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Aquantia Corp. “Partnering with industry leaders like Bizlink, Edimax, Goodway and Sunrich allows us to service an increasing number of customers with a simple, seamless upgrade path to Multi-Gig connectivity.”

The new AQtion AQC111U and AQC112U controllers offer up to 5Gbps and 2.5Gbps connectivity, respectively and incorporate Aquantia industry proven AQrate PHY technology. They are the first devices to enable true Multi-Gig connectivity speeds over 100 meters of standard Cat 5e cabling for external Ethernet solutions. Both devices are compliant with the IEEE 802.3bz standard ratified in September 2016 and the NBASE-T Alliance PHY specification. For maximum flexibility both devices are also backward-compatible with legacy 1000BASE-T (Gigabit) and 100BASE-TX (Fast) Ethernet. A full product brief on the AQtion AQC111U and AQC112U is available here.

