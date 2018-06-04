Pest Control Professionals See Summer Spike in Bed Bug Calls

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released the findings of its 2018 Bugs Without Borders research, which surveys pest control professionals on the prevalence of bed bugs here in the U.S. The survey reports that 97 percent of pest professionals treated for bed bugs in the past year and more than half say summer is the busiest time of year. The results also reveal just how frequently bed bugs are confused with other pests. In fact, 84 percent of pest control professionals reported being contacted to treat another type of problem only to discover bed bugs present instead. The most common doppelganger? Fleas, as 71 percent of respondents reported being contacted to treat a suspected flea problem when in reality the customer had bed bugs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005222/en/

The 2018 Bugs Without Borders survey found that 97 percent of pest control professionals treated for bed bugs in the past year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re finding that while bed bugs remain a pervasive issue and the public is concerned, general awareness and knowledge about these pests is alarmingly low,” said Cindy Mannes, vice president of public affairs for NPMA. “Bed bugs continue to infest virtually anywhere humans congregate, making vigilance key to curbing bed bug infestations, especially as the summer travel season kicks into gear. Our goal is to arm the public with the information they need to be proactive in preventing a bed bug encounter, whether at home or on the road.”

To help educate the public on the importance of bed bug prevention, the NPMA has declared June 3-9, 2018 as Bed Bug Awareness Week, a national observance recognized by Chase’s Calendar of Events and is sharing the top findings from its 2018 Bugs Without Borders survey:

When traveling, pack a small flashlight and thoroughly inspect the entire room before unpacking, including behind the headboard, under lights, and inside dressers, sofas and chairs. Pull back the sheets and inspect mattress seams and box springs, particularly at the corners for signs of bed bugs. Avoid placing luggage on upholstered surfaces or luggage racks with hollow legs where bed bugs may hide unseen. When arriving home from a trip, vacuum luggage thoroughly before storing it. Consider using a garment hand steamer, which can kill any bed bugs or eggs that may have traveled home. Wash and dry all clothes – even those that have not been worn – on hot cycles.

The majority of pest professionals agree that this bloodsucking pest is the number one most difficult pest to control. If an infestation is suspected, the NPMA recommends contacting a licensed pest professional, as bed bugs cannot be effectively treated with do-it-yourself measures. When working with a qualified professional, follow these simple steps to make bed bug work more efficient:

For more information on bed bugs, visit PestWorld.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit or follow @PestWorld on , , and .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005222/en/

CONTACT: for National Pest Management Association

Danielle Corrato, 610-455-2762

dcorrato@vaultcommunications.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER HEALTH TRAVEL LODGING HOME GOODS LANDSCAPE RETAIL CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSUMER GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: National Pest Management Association

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/04/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005222/en