LCR Embedded Systems Welcomes Daniel Manoukian as President

NORRISTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--LCR Embedded Systems is pleased to welcome Daniel Manoukian as President. Manoukian will report to Chief Executive Officer and company founder Nissen Isakov and work with the company’s Leadership Team and Advisory Board to continue the development and implementation of LCR Embedded Systems’ long term self-sustainable growth strategy.

Manoukian brings with him extensive experience in leading advanced technology manufacturing organizations, including the electronics, industrial, automotive, semiconductor, medical device, and aerospace markets. He comes to LCR Embedded from R&D Altanova where he was the Chief Operating Officer of multi-site manufacturing operations, specializing in advanced technology PCB engineering, design, and manufacturing.

Prior to that, he served as the President/General Manager of Diamonex, a Morgan Advanced Materials division, specializing in thin film diamond-like carbon (DLC) coatings, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) diamond coatings, and coatings for scratch-resistant glass.

“LCR Embedded Systems is exactly the kind of nimble, committed high-tech company that’s ready to make its next great leap ahead,” said Manoukian. “Everyone here has a vast amount of experience in engineering design and system integration for aerospace and defense, and that experience in standards-based and custom design and manufacture has given the company an uncanny awareness of what the market needs now and what it’s likely to demand in the future. I cannot wait to help LCR Embedded Systems make the most of our shared expertise, intuition, and commitment to total customer satisfaction.”

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Daniel on board as President,” said CEO Nissen Isakov. “He has precisely the right balance of the business skills that LCR Embedded Systems needs to transition to its next stage of growth, as well as the clarity of vision and human awareness to grow the company in a sustainable way. We’re all thrilled to imagine the future with Daniel at the helm.”

During his career as a senior executive, Manoukian brought his manufacturing, operations, and business development expertise and strong technical background to bear on a variety of business challenges, turning those challenges into opportunities to transform and significantly grow sales and earnings. In the process, he established himself among colleagues and customers for his collaborative problem-solving and solution implementation, leading to sustainable growth.

LCR Embedded Systems designs, develops, and manufactures chassis, backplanes, and fully integrated systems for the aerospace and defense, commercial, rail, and industrial markets with a focus on standard base form factors such as VPX/VME, AdvancedTCA, COM Express, and CompactPCI.

LCR Embedded Systems is an AS 9100 D and ISO9001:2015 certified company, with approved J-STD-001 Class 3, CCAP, FOD, and ESD programs in place.

