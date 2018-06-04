It’s a FACT: CommScope Gives Sneak Peek of Front-Access Optical Frame at Fiber Connect 2018

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--CommScope’s mantra is to push what’s possible. That’s what the company is doing at Fiber Connect 2018 in Nashville when it gives attendees a sneak peek of its FACT™ optical distribution frame (ODF) – shown for the first time in the Americas. The CommScope team will display the flexible, high-density frame at Booth #817.

This press release features multimedia.

The FACT ODF has full front access to get any installation job done faster. (Photo: Business Wire)

“After success in other regions of the world, we are bringing the convenience of the FACT ODF to North America and the CALA region in the next couple of months,” said Erik Gronvall, vice president of strategy and market development at CommScope. “It has full front access for frames that need to go up against the wall in a central office or data center with little floor space. Technicians don’t have time to move full panels to change or install from the back, especially when there’s not a lot of space. This allows easier access to get the job done faster. It’s as simple as that.”

Besides the front panel access, the FACT ODF has translucent blue fiber protection lids for simple cable routing. Company testing shows the snap-on, tool-less design can cut installation in half and enable technicians to keep pace with their network as it grows and evolves over time.

Visitors to CommScope’s Fiber Connect booth will be able to test the new ODF, as well as see mobility solutions like a fixed wireless antenna and metro cell pole top. In fact, visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to download CommScope’s new My Metro Cell app, an augmented reality tool that helps people in the field envision what various metro cells would look like in any setting. As a global leader in fiber optic connectivity, CommScope will display solutions that meet the requirements for the speed, efficiency and density that only fiber can provide.

CommScope’s expertise goes beyond the booth. The company’s authorities on wireless and wireline convergence, 5G and fiber will be speaking at the show:

Erik Gronvall , “Converging Wireless Fronthaul/Backhaul and FTTH Networks” – Monday, June 4, 10:15 a.m. Mike Wolfe , “Laying the Foundation to 5G” – Tuesday, June 5, 1:45 p.m.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) helps design, build and manage wired and wireless networks around the world. As a communications infrastructure leader, we shape the always-on networks of tomorrow. For more than 40 years, our global team of greater than 20,000 employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

