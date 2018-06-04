HousingWire Named Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am Presenting Sponsor

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--The Ellie Mae Classic announced today that HousingWire, the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, will be the Presenting Sponsor of the Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am during the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California. The Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am Presented by HousingWire takes place on Monday, August 6, 2018. Charitable proceeds from the Pro-Am will benefit the MBA Opens Doors Foundation.

“We are proud to be named the Presenting Sponsor of the Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am at the Ellie Mae Classic Tournament,” said Clayton Collins, President and CEO, HousingWire. “HousingWire is dedicated to moving the housing and mortgage markets forward and through this sponsorship, we are supporting the leaders that are driving the mortgage industry and innovating on its behalf to help people across the country achieve the American Dream of homeownership. And through this event, we’re able to give back to charity by supporting the MBA Opens Doors Foundation.”

The MBA Opens Doors Foundation, founded by the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2011, provides relief to families during a time of personal crisis. Through its Home Grant Program, the Foundation extends mortgage and rental payment assistance grants to parents and guardians caring for a critically ill or injured child, allowing them to be by a child’s side during treatment without jeopardizing their cherished homes.

Charity plays a key role in every PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, with other Ellie Mae charities also benefiting, including the Warriors Community Foundation. The TOUR and its tournaments generated a record $180 million for charity in 2017, in turn elevating the all-time total donated to charity to $2.65 billion.

“We are deeply grateful to have been chosen as the beneficiary of this event. With generous support from corporations and individuals across the country, we’ve been able to help more than 2,000 families across America, providing nearly $3 million in housing assistance grants to families with a critically ill or injured child receiving medical treatment,” said Deborah Dubois, President, MBA Opens Doors Foundation. “Funds raised at the Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am, presented by HousingWire, means we’ll be able to help many more families stay in their homes while their child receives care and treatment.”

Ellie Mae Classic Tournament tickets are available on the Tickets & Parking section of the Ellie Mae Classic website.

The Ellie Mae Classic tournament schedule includes the following: Monday, August 6 – Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am Presented by HousingWire and Ellie Mae Classic and Celebrity Shootout Presented by Lucky Wednesday, August 8 – Official Pro-Am Thursday, August 9 – Tournament Round 1 & Executive Women’s Day Friday, August 10 – Tournament Round 2 Saturday, August 11 – Tournament Round 3 & Family Day Sunday, August 12 – Final Tournament Round & Military Appreciation Day

For more information on the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, including the schedule of events, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please visit EllieMaeClassic.com.

For more information on the Web.com Tour, please visit PGATOUR.com.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae (NYSE: ELLI) is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, faster, in order to lower their overall origination costs, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About TPC Stonebrae Country Club

TPC Stonebrae Country Club opened in 2007 and sits 1,500 feet above the San Francisco Bay on Walpert Ridge, providing a 75 mile wide view of the beautiful Northern California coastline. Members of this private club are tested by an American Links layout that rises and falls along ridge tops and across ravines. Designed by Scottish Golf Course Architect David McLay Kidd, TPC Stonebrae has established itself as one of the most unique and challenging tests of golf in Northern California. For more information about TPC Stonebrae please visit www.stonebrae.com.

About the Web.com Tour

Founded (1990), owned and operated by the PGA TOUR, the Web.com Tour continues to identify those players who are ready to compete and win on golf's biggest stage. In 2013, the Web.com Tour became The Path to the PGA TOUR with all 50 available PGA TOUR cards coming through the Web.com Tour and the season culminating at the four-event Web.com Tour Finals. Web.com became the Tour’s umbrella sponsor on June 27, 2012, with a 10-year agreement in place through 2021. This season marks the 28th year of competition on the Web.com Tour. Three out of four PGA TOUR members are Web.com Tour alumni. Tour alumni have won more than 450 PGA TOUR titles, including 22 majors and seven PLAYERS Championships. The PGA TOUR, through the efforts of its Tours and their tournaments, sponsors, players and volunteers, has surpassed $2 billion in charitable giving. To learn more about the PGA TOUR, the Web.com Tour and to follow the season-long quest for a PGA TOUR card, visit PGATOUR.COM, or follow the Tour on social media via Twitter (@WebDotComTour), Facebook (facebook.com/WebDotComTour) and Instagram (Instagram.com/WebDotComTour).

About Web.com

Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEB) offers the most tools and services for small businesses to maximize their presence and effectiveness online. More than just great websites, Web.com provides small businesses a robust, multi-faceted web presence, that connects them with customers and helps them grow. The company provides a full range of Internet services to small businesses to help them compete and succeed online. Web.com meets the needs of small businesses anywhere along their lifecycle with affordable, subscription-based solutions including domains, hosting, website design and management, search engine optimization, online marketing campaigns, local sales leads, social media, mobile products and eCommerce solutions. For more information, please visit web.com; follow Web.com on Twitter @webdotcom or on Facebook at facebook.com/web.com. For additional online marketing resources and small business networking, please visit Web.com’s Webwise Workshop at www.webwiseworkshop.com.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.HousingWire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

