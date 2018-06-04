West Coast Fleets Deploy XL Hybrid Electric Technology to Save Fuel, Reduce Emissions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--XL, the leader in connected vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced it is upfitting a combined 38 hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric trucks and vans for the City of Seattle, Los Angeles County and the City of Long Beach to improve fleet efficiency, increase MPG and reduce CO2 emissions. The municipalities expect to see a 25 percent increase in MPG on hybrid electric models and a 50 percent MPG increase in plug-in hybrid electric models compared to their standard gasoline fleet vehicles. The orders represent the first hybrid electric cargo and passenger van purchases for Los Angeles County and the City of Long Beach.

The West Coast of the United States has some of the most stringent emissions regulations and aggressive sustainability targets in the nation, and these three municipalities are among those making a long-term commitment to reducing the environmental impact of their fleet vehicles with XL hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) electrification systems. With XL’s Fleet-Ready™ electrification technology, customers can improve fuel economy and reduce emissions without needing to invest in additional charging or fueling infrastructure, and with no impact on vehicle performance or driver requirements.

For example, California’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent to reach 1990 levels by the year 2030, advancing the state’s leadership in alternative fuels and clean energy usage. Additionally, the City of Seattle is working to cut their greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by the year 2025.

XL hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric technologies both leverage regenerative braking to capture and store energy during the braking process, and provide electric torque for acceleration. The company’s plug-in hybrid system, which leverages a 15 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, can be charged using standard wall outlets, or level 1 and 2 chargers. Following is what the municipalities are saying about their work with XL:

John Seevers, the City of Long Beach’s acquisitions superintendent (8 PHEV Ford F-150’s, 11 HEV Ford cargo vans): “We are always striving to be a leader in leveraging alternative fuel options for all applicable vehicle purchases. XL provides our fleet with cost-effective fleet electrification technology for our fire department, public service, parks department and other applications to help us save fuel and achieve our sustainability goals.”

Mike Quan, C.P.M for the County of Los Angeles Internal Services Department - Fleet Services (6 HEV Ford cargo vans): “The XLH system is helping us to be in line with the California greenhouse gas reduction standards for the vehicles we use in the County. And the XL Link telematics program will allow us to measure and analyze speed, idling, vehicle drive cycle, CO2 emissions reductions and MPG.”

Andrea Pratt, Green Fleet Program Manager of City of Seattle (13 HEV Ford ambulances and cargo vans): “We are constantly looking for ways to reduce fuel and emissions, but most options come with a heavy price tag. XL, however, does not have high incremental costs, and it’s an easy technology to incorporate, so our partnership with the company allows us to stay competitive with our green technology and work towards our sustainability goals.”

“The aggressive goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are driving the priorities for many state fleets and utilities,” said Clay Siegert, co-founder and chief operating officer of XL. “The XL technology is one of the few ways that local city and county fleets can immediately move closer toward these goals in a cost-effective and scalable way, without having to wait for charging or alternative fueling infrastructure to catch up to vehicle demand.”

The XL team will showcase its XLH hybrid-electric Ford F-250 and XLP plug-in hybrid electric Ford F-150 at the Government Fleet Expo in San Diego, California, June 4-7. Attendees can see the new Super Duty hybrid pickup truck in booth 920 and register to drive the plug-in hybrid F-150 during the Ride & Drive on June 4. For more information about XL fleet electrification technology, fleet managers can also contact sales@xlfleet.com.

XL is the leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets in North America, relied on by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, Yale University, the City of Boston and the City of Seattle. With its fleet-ready ® XLH ® hybrid electric drive system and the XLP ™ plug-in hybrid electric drive system, Class 2 to 6 commercial and municipal customers can increase fuel economy by between 25-50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by between 20-33 percent, decreasing operating costs and meeting sustainability goals with zero impact on fleet operations. XL works with Ford, General Motors and Isuzu to electrify thousands of commercial trucks, vans and shuttles, with over 65 million miles driven on XL systems. Founded by MIT alumni and funded by Constellation Technology Ventures, IKEA Group and private investors, XL is based in Boston. For more information, visit www.xlfleet.com or follow us on Twitter @xlfleet.

