FRA: Taipei’s water supply is sufficient through the end of August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Amid low precipitation around the island since March, the Feitsui Reservoir Administration (FRA) said last week that current water supply is sufficient to sustain Taipei City’s population through the end of August.

The FRA said that the current volume is 180 million metric tons, which is 58% of the total capacity of the reservoir, adding that the reservoir’s catchment has reported little rainfall since March. The amount of rainfall between March and May reached only 38% of the average volume acquired during the same period in past years, setting a new record in three decades, according to the agency.



The agency said the measurement taken at 8 a.m. on May 30 indicated that the water level remained at 150.43 meters.



Besides meeting the water-use demand of Taipei City’s inhabitants, the reservoir also covers part of the water supply to residents of Banqiao and Xinzhuang districts in New Taipei City.

FRA also added that staff is on standby around the clock and will conduct artificial rainfall enhancement operations if weather conditions are right to assuage the dry spell.



In the meantime, the agency calls on the public to save water through actions in day-to-day life, helping to conserve this valuable resource of nature.